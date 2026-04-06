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Iran Reports Shooting Down Multiple US Aircraft in Southern Iran
(MENAFN) Iran reported on Sunday that its forces shot down two US C-130 support aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters in Isfahan, southern Iran, according to state media.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement carried by a news outlet that the aircraft were destroyed during a US operation to recover the second crew member of a downed F-15 fighter jet.
Earlier, a news agency, citing Iranian police, claimed that one US C-130 was destroyed “by heavy fire from a police special forces unit.” State-run Press TV also shared photos on Telegram purportedly showing wreckage from the downed aircraft.
Some early US social media reports suggested that during the rescue of the F-15 crew member, US forces may have destroyed one of their own planes to prevent it from “falling into Iranian hands.” No official confirmation has been released by the United States regarding Iran’s claims.
Regional tensions have surged since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly killed more than 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as operations against Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, while also restricting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement carried by a news outlet that the aircraft were destroyed during a US operation to recover the second crew member of a downed F-15 fighter jet.
Earlier, a news agency, citing Iranian police, claimed that one US C-130 was destroyed “by heavy fire from a police special forces unit.” State-run Press TV also shared photos on Telegram purportedly showing wreckage from the downed aircraft.
Some early US social media reports suggested that during the rescue of the F-15 crew member, US forces may have destroyed one of their own planes to prevent it from “falling into Iranian hands.” No official confirmation has been released by the United States regarding Iran’s claims.
Regional tensions have surged since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly killed more than 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as operations against Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, while also restricting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
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