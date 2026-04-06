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UNIFIL Peacekeepers’ Death Draws Strong Condemnation from Turkey, Allies
(MENAFN) Türkiye, together with four other countries, strongly condemned the recent killing of three Indonesian UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, according to a joint statement released on Sunday, as reported by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
The statement, issued by MIKTA—a partnership comprising Türkiye, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia—emphasized that attacks on UN personnel are “unacceptable and violate international law, particularly international humanitarian law.”
The foreign ministers of MIKTA “express their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Indonesia,” while also wishing a swift recovery to those injured, according to reports.
“The members of MIKTA stand in solidarity with Indonesia and fully support its call for an immediate, thorough and transparent investigation of the attacks,” the statement added.
The ministers also highlighted, as signatories to the Declaration for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel, “the importance of ensuring the safety and security of humanitarian personnel.”
Israel has intensified airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2. Lebanese authorities report at least 1,422 deaths and 3,294 injuries resulting from Israeli operations.
The escalation in Lebanon coincides with the ongoing US-Israeli offensive against Iran, which has reportedly claimed over 1,340 lives since Feb. 28. Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and US military facilities in Gulf nations.
The statement, issued by MIKTA—a partnership comprising Türkiye, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia—emphasized that attacks on UN personnel are “unacceptable and violate international law, particularly international humanitarian law.”
The foreign ministers of MIKTA “express their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Indonesia,” while also wishing a swift recovery to those injured, according to reports.
“The members of MIKTA stand in solidarity with Indonesia and fully support its call for an immediate, thorough and transparent investigation of the attacks,” the statement added.
The ministers also highlighted, as signatories to the Declaration for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel, “the importance of ensuring the safety and security of humanitarian personnel.”
Israel has intensified airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2. Lebanese authorities report at least 1,422 deaths and 3,294 injuries resulting from Israeli operations.
The escalation in Lebanon coincides with the ongoing US-Israeli offensive against Iran, which has reportedly claimed over 1,340 lives since Feb. 28. Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and US military facilities in Gulf nations.
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