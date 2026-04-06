Homegrown Ateliier De Soul Introduces Two Bespoke Wardrobe Packages

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hello, Ateliier De Soul, a luxury tailoring house in Dubai, has launched two bespoke suit packages. The Occasional package features two custom-tailored suits, three personalised shirts, and a six-month alteration guarantee. The Executive Prime package includes three custom-tailored suits, five personalised shirts, a six-month alteration guarantee, and the added benefit of Ateliier De Soul's tailors coming directly to the client for fittings and consultations. Both packages are crafted using selected premium suiting fabrics – chosen for quality, drape and durability. Every client is guided through styling and customisation options by Ateliier De Soul's experienced craftspeople. For more information, please see below or download the press release here. Founder & Managing Director, Biivesh Vamadev, is available for comments and interviews.– The Occasional package here and here – The Executive Prime package here and here – Founder & Managing Director, Biivesh Vamadev, here WeTransfer link for all images: here. Kind regards,Ananda Shakespeare, MCIPR Shakespeare CommunicationsPR & CommunicationsLevel 25, Burj Al Salam Tower,Sheikh Zayed RoadDubai, UAE PO Box 74327+971 50 296 0503+971 4 311 6732

Ateliier De Soul, the Dubai-based bespoke tailoring house known for its personalised approach to modern menswear, has launched two new wardrobe packages designed for clients who want convenience, craftsmanship and a more considered way to dress.

Built around the brand's highly personalised mobile Travelling Tailor service, the new offers bring the full bespoke experience directly to the client's home or office.

From fabric selection and design consultation to fittings, measurements and style guidance, Ateliier De Soul's stylists and tailors work around the client's schedule, creating garments that are tailored not only to the body, but to the individual's lifestyle, preferences and presence.

The two new packages are designed to meet different wardrobe needs while maintaining the same focus on quality, fit and personal service.

and includes two custom-tailored suits, three personalised shirts and a six-month alteration guarantee.

, includes three custom-tailored suits, five personalised shirts, a six-month alteration guarantee, and the added benefit of Ateliier De Soul's tailors coming directly to the client for fittings and consultations.

Both packages are crafted using selected premium suiting fabrics – chosen for quality, drape and durability. Every client is guided through styling and customisation options by Ateliier De Soul's experienced craftspeople.

And rather than offering a one-size-fits-all solution, the process is built around individual requirements, whether that means creating a sharper professional wardrobe, refining an existing look, or investing in pieces that carry more confidence, versatility and longevity.

What sets the experience apart is the brand's Travelling Tailor service, which extends the traditional tailoring model into a more private and elevated setting. By bringing a wide fabric selection directly to the client, Ateliier De Soul allows them to see, feel and choose materials in their own environment, where natural light and surroundings can influence how a cloth looks and drapes. The consultation itself becomes more relaxed and more personal, creating space for a deeper conversation around style, fit and intent.

The home and office service also enables more nuanced measurements and observations. Beyond taking standard dimensions, Ateliier De Soul's tailors assess posture, movement and natural asymmetries in a setting where the client feels most comfortable, helping to achieve a more precise and flattering fit. It is a discreet, time-efficient approach that reflects the expectations of busy professionals and high-net-worth clients who value both quality and convenience.

:“We really feel like it's time we moved the dial on men's personal style in Dubai. And in our fast-paced city, it makes sense to meet our distinguished clients where it is convenient for them, rather than the other way around. Our craftsmen and master tailors then get a far better vision of what exactly works best for each and every client. It's a celebration of style, craftsmanship and feeling good – embodied in the luxurious fabrics of our beautiful suits and shirts.”

In a city where time is limited and expectations are high, Ateliier De Soul's latest offers speak to a growing demand for tailoring that is both luxurious and practical.

The launch also reinforces the brand's wider philosophy that confidence is never off-the-rack. It is built through clothing that fits properly, reflects the wearer, and is created through a process that feels as personal as the final garment itself.

Clients can book an appointment by completing the online contact form at ateliierdesoul or by contacting Ateliier De Soul directly on +971 56 506 6543.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Biivesh Vamadev, Ateliier De Soul is a Dubai-based bespoke tailoring house and contemporary menswear hub, specialising in personalised suits, tuxedos, and statement tailoring. Rooted in craftsmanship and modern refinement, the brand creates made-to-measure and bespoke garments designed entirely around the individual. ateliierdesoul