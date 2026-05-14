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Korean Air Begins Integrated Operations After Asiana Acquisition Completion
(MENAFN) Korean Air is set to officially introduce its integrated flag carrier on December 17, following the completion of legal steps tied to its acquisition of Asiana Airlines, according to local reports.
The merger traces back to a share subscription agreement signed in November 2020 and will result in Korean Air fully absorbing Asiana’s assets, liabilities, obligations, workforce, and operational structure, marking a complete consolidation of South Korea’s two largest airlines.
Under the agreed terms of the deal, each share of Asiana Airlines will be exchanged for 0.2736432 shares of Korean Air.
The acquisition follows major financial intervention during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the South Korean government and state-backed creditors provided 3.6 trillion won (approximately $2.42 billion) in emergency assistance to stabilize Asiana.
According to reports, a Korean Air official said the integration is expected to strengthen the airline’s global competitiveness and enhance Incheon International Airport’s position as a major international hub by improving network connectivity and transit efficiency.
The carrier is also preparing internal integration measures, including combining loyalty programs and upgrading passenger services and training systems ahead of the official launch of the unified airline.
The merger traces back to a share subscription agreement signed in November 2020 and will result in Korean Air fully absorbing Asiana’s assets, liabilities, obligations, workforce, and operational structure, marking a complete consolidation of South Korea’s two largest airlines.
Under the agreed terms of the deal, each share of Asiana Airlines will be exchanged for 0.2736432 shares of Korean Air.
The acquisition follows major financial intervention during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the South Korean government and state-backed creditors provided 3.6 trillion won (approximately $2.42 billion) in emergency assistance to stabilize Asiana.
According to reports, a Korean Air official said the integration is expected to strengthen the airline’s global competitiveness and enhance Incheon International Airport’s position as a major international hub by improving network connectivity and transit efficiency.
The carrier is also preparing internal integration measures, including combining loyalty programs and upgrading passenger services and training systems ahead of the official launch of the unified airline.
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