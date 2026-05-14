Uzbekneftegaz, Fitch Ratings Debate Issuance Of Islamic Securities
The discussions took place during a meeting held within the framework of the "Oil & Gas Uzbekistan - OGU 2026" international exhibition and conference.
The parties focused on the potential use of various financial instruments to strengthen the company's capital position, with a specific emphasis on the issuance of Sukuk and other Islamic financing mechanisms.--
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