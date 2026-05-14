Uzbekneftegaz, Fitch Ratings Debate Issuance Of Islamic Securities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Representatives of Uzbekneftegaz JSC and the international rating agency Fitch Ratings have discussed the prospects for issuing Islamic securities (Sukuk), Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

The discussions took place during a meeting held within the framework of the "Oil & Gas Uzbekistan - OGU 2026" international exhibition and conference.

The parties focused on the potential use of various financial instruments to strengthen the company's capital position, with a specific emphasis on the issuance of Sukuk and other Islamic financing mechanisms.

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