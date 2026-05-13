House Catches Fire In Vyshhorod District Of Kyiv Region Following Russian Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

As Kalashnyk noted,“The enemy has been launching massive attacks on Ukraine and the Kyiv region with strike drones since this morning. Under attack are peaceful settlements, people's homes, and our everyday lives.”

The consequences of the attack have been reported in the Vyshhorod district.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a fire broke out in a private home, but there were no civilian casualties.

As reported by the State Emergency Service on Facebook, rescuers extinguished a fire in a two-story residential building in the village of Khotianivka, Kyiv region, which was caused by a Russian drone attack.

There were no fatalities or injuries.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned that on May 13, Russia launched a combined air strike against critical infrastructure in Ukraine, which could be prolonged.

First photo: Kyiv Regional Military Administration