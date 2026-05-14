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Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For May 14

Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For May 14


2026-05-14 02:05:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for May 14, Trend reports via the CBA.

The official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

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Trend News Agency

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