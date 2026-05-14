Azerbaijani Oil Moves Down In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $0.41, or 0.35%, on May 13 from the previous level, coming in at $115.52 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.31, or 0.27%, to $112.99 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude declined by $0.29, or 0.32%, to $91.44 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dipped by $0.37, or 0.33%, to $111.20 per barrel.

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