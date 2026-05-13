Karuppu Star Trisha Krishnan Relationship Timeline: Rana Daggubati, Broken Engagement And Vijay Rumours Explained

Right now, actress Trisha is all over the news with Thalapathy Vijay. But long before Vijay, Trisha's love life saw many ups and downs. This includes a decade-long relationship with actor Rana Daggubati and a broken engagement with a businessman.

Thalapathy Joseph Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are seen together. After Vijay made history in Tamil Nadu politics, his friendship with Trisha is again in the news. People feel they are now more open about their bond.Trisha Krishnan poses for a photo. But was she always with Vijay? Not at all. Celebrity names often get linked, but Trisha's story is a bit different. The actress was in a decade-long relationship with famous actor Rana Daggubati.Actor Rana Daggubati is pictured here. His relationship with Trisha was public knowledge and had gone beyond just friendship. It was said they even travelled to many countries together. Fans loved their jodi, and Kollywood was buzzing with news that they would get married.But for some reason, the couple broke up. Rana Daggubati later confirmed this on 'Koffee with Karan' Season 6, where he appeared with S.S. Rajamouli and Prabhas. When asked, he said, "She has been a friend of mine for a decade. We have been friends for a long time and have dated. But things didn't work out."After Rana, Trisha Krishnan got engaged to a millionaire businessman, but it was called off. We don't know the real reason, but Trisha said, "He did not accept my acting, he did not like me continuing as an actress. That's why I broke the relationship." This still makes her fans wonder if they didn't discuss this before the engagement.Never mind. After all this, she reconnected with Joseph Vijay, who was at the peak of his fame with 'Thalapathy' films. What if he was married and had two children? Trisha and Vijay became friends, and we all know what happened after that!