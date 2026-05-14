KMG-Aero Set To Fuel Uzbekistan Airways Flights At Kazakhstan Airports
The cooperation provides for the supply of aviation fuel for the airline's regular flights at airports across Kazakhstan in line with international quality and safety standards.
Uzbekistan Airways operates regular passenger flights connecting Tashkent with major cities across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.--
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