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KMG-Aero Set To Fuel Uzbekistan Airways Flights At Kazakhstan Airports

KMG-Aero Set To Fuel Uzbekistan Airways Flights At Kazakhstan Airports


2026-05-14 02:05:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. Subsidiary of KazMunayGas, KMG-Aero, has signed an into-plane fueling agreement with Uzbekistan Airways, Trend reports via KMG.

The cooperation provides for the supply of aviation fuel for the airline's regular flights at airports across Kazakhstan in line with international quality and safety standards.

Uzbekistan Airways operates regular passenger flights connecting Tashkent with major cities across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

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