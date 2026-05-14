WB: BJP Govt Fast-Tracks Land For BSF Fencing, Slams Previous TMC Govt

Ghosh Slams Previous Govt for Delay

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said the newly formed BJP government in the state has initiated the process of providing land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for border fencing within 45 days, alleging that the previous Mamata Banerjee-led government had delayed the project despite repeated requests from the Centre.

Speaking on the state government's decision to hand over land for fencing along the India-Bangladesh border, Ghosh said the issue had remained pending for years due to a lack of cooperation from the previous administration. "Our Honourable Central Home Minister Rajnath Ji and Honourable Amit Shah Ji repeatedly appealed to this government (Mamata-led TMC). Rajnath Ji even had a meeting with Mamata Ji. He asked for the land, mentioning that the money had already been sent. But they didn't provide it," Ghosh told the reporters.

"They said they wouldn't give it and told us to take it. Honourable Amit Shah Ji, through his efforts, extended the fencing by 500-600 kilometres. Currently, 300-400 kilometres are still open, and the border terrain is very difficult," he added.

New Govt Grants Swift Permission

Ghosh further said that the BJP government under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had taken immediate steps to resolve the matter. "So now, our government, on its very first day, with Honourable Chief Minister Suvendu Ji, has granted permission to make the land available within 45 days. We've communicated this to the BSF, talks are ongoing, and the fencing work that was previously stalled resumed yesterday," he added.

CM Adhikari Confirms Land Transfer

After taking oath as West Bengal Chief Minister on May 9, Suvendu Adhikari chaired his first Cabinet meeting on Monday and approved the transfer of land to the BSF for fencing the India-Bangladesh border.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Adhikari said the land would be handed over to the Ministry of Home Affairs within 45 days to address the issue of illegal infiltration. "In our very first Cabinet meeting today, we have taken the decision to transfer the land to the BSF. The process of transferring this land commences today. It will be transferred to the MHA within the next 45 days. Once this is accomplished, the BSF will complete the border fencing, and the ongoing issue of illegal infiltration will be resolved within a short period," Adhikari said.

The Cabinet also approved the implementation of several central welfare schemes in West Bengal, including Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

According to the portfolio allocation announced by the government, Dilip Ghosh has been assigned the Rural Development, Panchayats and Animal Resources Department. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)