Southern Gas Corridor CSJC Highlights Top CIS Moody's BCA Rating
“Southern Gas Corridor CSJC has obtained an inaugural Long-Term Issuer Rating from the international rating agency“Moody's Ratings.” Following an extensive and independent financial analysis, SGC's Long-Term Issuer Rating has been affirmed at "Baa3" / Positive, which is an investment-grade level.
Additionally,“Moody's Ratings” has confirmed SGC's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at "baa3". This is one of the highest BCA indicators issued not only in Azerbaijan but also across the CIS region. According to“Moody's Ratings,” SGC's rating is constrained by the sovereign rating of Azerbaijan ("Baa3"). Future positive changes in the country's sovereign rating will also have a direct effect on the Company's rating. This rating once again proves SGC's financial stability and reliability in international financial markets,” the company said.--
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