India's Major Ports Handled Record 915.17 Million Tonnes Of Cargo In FY26

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) In a significant achievement for India's maritime sector, the country's major ports have collectively handled 915.17 million tonnes (MT) of cargo during FY 2025-26, surpassing the annual target of 904 MT, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to mark National Maritime Day.

This reflects a year-on-year growth of 7.06 per cent, reaffirming the sector's strong recovery and sustained growth trajectory driven by transformative reforms and strategic investments undertaken by the Government of India to modernise port infrastructure, enhance logistics efficiency, and strengthen India's position as a leading maritime nation, the official statement said.

The performance shows consistent growth across major ports, with Deendayal Port Authority emerging as the top performer at 160.11 MT, followed by Paradip Port Authority at 156.45 MT, and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) at 102.01 MT. Other key ports, including Visakhapatnam Port Authority, Mumbai Port Authority, Chennai Port Authority, and New Mangalore Port Authority, also registered strong performance, contributing significantly to the overall cargo throughput.

In terms of growth rate, Mormugao Port Authority recorded the highest increase at 15.91 per cent, followed by Kolkata Dock System at 14.28 per cent and JNPA at 10.74per cent, reflecting improved efficiency and rising cargo volumes.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said,“The record cargo handling of over 915 million tonnes by our major ports is a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to strengthening India's maritime sector. Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are building world-class port infrastructure, improving efficiency, and enabling seamless logistics to support India's growing economy.”

The sustained growth in cargo handling has been driven by capacity augmentation and modernisation of port infrastructure, strengthened multimodal connectivity and seamless hinterland linkages, adoption of digital and smart port initiatives, increased handling of key commodities including coal, crude oil, containers, fertilisers, and POL, as well as improved turnaround time and ease of doing business across ports.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways continues to advance a comprehensive maritime strategy focused on port-led development, logistics integration, and sustainability.

With sustained policy momentum and infrastructure investments, India's major ports are well-positioned to further scale new milestones and contribute significantly to the nation's economic growth and global trade leadership, the statement added.