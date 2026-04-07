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Middle East Conflict Empties French Fuel Stations
(MENAFN) Nearly one in five fuel stations across France is running short on at least one type of fuel, the government disclosed Tuesday, as spiraling energy costs fueled by the widening Middle East conflict continue to strain supply chains and rattle consumers.
"I'll give you a figure: as of this morning, around 18% of stations are missing at least one type of fuel," government spokesperson and energy minister delegate Maud Bregeon told a broadcaster.
The disruption is disproportionately concentrated within a single network. Bregeon noted that 83% of the affected stations belong to the TotalEnergies distribution network — a direct consequence of the energy giant's decision weeks ago to cap fuel prices, "which has created a significant gap between their distribution network and other networks or independent stations."
Despite the visible strain at forecourts nationwide, Bregeon was emphatic that the underlying supply chain remains sound. "What I want to say this morning is that the crude oil is arriving in France. There is no problem at the refineries. There is no problem at the storage depots," she reaffirmed, drawing a firm distinction between structural scarcity and temporary logistical bottlenecks. "The difference is between a shortage of material and logistical difficulties," she stressed, adding that all necessary resupply measures are already in motion.
While Bregeon confirmed that targeted support measures would be unveiled within days, she firmly ruled out a blanket price freeze at the pump or any universal financial relief package to cushion consumers from the energy crunch.
Looking further ahead, she warned that France is actively preparing for multiple scenarios — ranging from regional de-escalation to a deepening conflict — "which would inevitably lead to more serious consequences for the global economy." She urged caution over any premature optimism, adding: "I am being extremely cautious, because the end of the war does not necessarily mean an immediate return to normal energy prices."
The remarks come against a backdrop of intensifying regional hostilities. Since Israel and the United States launched an offensive against Iran on February 28, Tehran has struck back with waves of drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting U.S. military assets — inflicting casualties, battering infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global energy markets and international aviation.
"I'll give you a figure: as of this morning, around 18% of stations are missing at least one type of fuel," government spokesperson and energy minister delegate Maud Bregeon told a broadcaster.
The disruption is disproportionately concentrated within a single network. Bregeon noted that 83% of the affected stations belong to the TotalEnergies distribution network — a direct consequence of the energy giant's decision weeks ago to cap fuel prices, "which has created a significant gap between their distribution network and other networks or independent stations."
Despite the visible strain at forecourts nationwide, Bregeon was emphatic that the underlying supply chain remains sound. "What I want to say this morning is that the crude oil is arriving in France. There is no problem at the refineries. There is no problem at the storage depots," she reaffirmed, drawing a firm distinction between structural scarcity and temporary logistical bottlenecks. "The difference is between a shortage of material and logistical difficulties," she stressed, adding that all necessary resupply measures are already in motion.
While Bregeon confirmed that targeted support measures would be unveiled within days, she firmly ruled out a blanket price freeze at the pump or any universal financial relief package to cushion consumers from the energy crunch.
Looking further ahead, she warned that France is actively preparing for multiple scenarios — ranging from regional de-escalation to a deepening conflict — "which would inevitably lead to more serious consequences for the global economy." She urged caution over any premature optimism, adding: "I am being extremely cautious, because the end of the war does not necessarily mean an immediate return to normal energy prices."
The remarks come against a backdrop of intensifying regional hostilities. Since Israel and the United States launched an offensive against Iran on February 28, Tehran has struck back with waves of drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting U.S. military assets — inflicting casualties, battering infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global energy markets and international aviation.
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