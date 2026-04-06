When Will Pakistan Repay UAE Loan? Government Makes Key Decision
The sources said that the government has prepared a comprehensive strategy regarding external payments.
According to the sources, Pakistan has to make total payments of $4.8 billion by June, for which arrangements have already been finalized.
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In this regard, Pakistan has also received assurances of more than $5 billion in financial support from two friendly countries.
Government officials say that these measures will not only reduce the pressure of external payments but will also help stabilize the national economy.
Sources further stated that Pakistan has secured assurances of over $5 billion from two friendly countries.
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