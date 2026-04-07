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US Vice President Visits Hungary to Support Orban Amid Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Hungary on Tuesday to back Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s reelection campaign as the conflict involving Iran continues, according to reports.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjar welcomes Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, in the capital, as seen in footage from the official reception ceremony.
During his two-day stay, Vance is expected to meet Orban ahead of the April 12 parliamentary elections and participate in campaign-related events, including a rally alongside the Hungarian leader.
Before leaving Washington, Vance says he is “looking forward to seeing my good friend Viktor and we'll talk about any number of things related to the US-Hungary relationship," as well as broader issues such as Europe and Ukraine.
He is also scheduled to appear with Orban at a joint press conference and attend a rally marking “the Hungarian-American Friendship Day.”
Earlier, US President Donald Trump expresses support for Orban in a social media post, describing him as a "strong and powerful" leader.
Separately, reports indicate that Hungary is expected to finalize a deal to purchase oil from the US during Vance’s visit to Budapest, with the agreement valued at around $500 million.
A day prior, when asked about Vance’s potential involvement in diplomacy with Tehran, Trump says he “could be” part of in-person discussions with “officials” regarding Iran in the coming days.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjar welcomes Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, in the capital, as seen in footage from the official reception ceremony.
During his two-day stay, Vance is expected to meet Orban ahead of the April 12 parliamentary elections and participate in campaign-related events, including a rally alongside the Hungarian leader.
Before leaving Washington, Vance says he is “looking forward to seeing my good friend Viktor and we'll talk about any number of things related to the US-Hungary relationship," as well as broader issues such as Europe and Ukraine.
He is also scheduled to appear with Orban at a joint press conference and attend a rally marking “the Hungarian-American Friendship Day.”
Earlier, US President Donald Trump expresses support for Orban in a social media post, describing him as a "strong and powerful" leader.
Separately, reports indicate that Hungary is expected to finalize a deal to purchase oil from the US during Vance’s visit to Budapest, with the agreement valued at around $500 million.
A day prior, when asked about Vance’s potential involvement in diplomacy with Tehran, Trump says he “could be” part of in-person discussions with “officials” regarding Iran in the coming days.
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