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Turkey Denounces Al-Aqsa Incursion by Israeli Minister
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Tuesday denounces the entry of far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, describing it as a serious provocation against the site’s historical and legal status, according to reports.
In an official statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry says: "We strongly condemn the incursion by an Israeli minister into Al-Aqsa Mosque."
The ministry further stresses that actions and violations carried out by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government against the identity of Al-Aqsa Mosque—regarded as a sacred site exclusively for Muslims—are unacceptable.
It also highlights that maintaining access to Al-Aqsa for Muslim worshippers and removing restrictions that hinder freedom of worship in occupied East Jerusalem is a collective responsibility of the international community.
The development follows an incident on Monday when Itamar Ben-Gvir enters the Al-Aqsa compound in East Jerusalem.
Meanwhile, Israeli authorities continue to keep both Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre closed for the 38th straight day, citing a “state of emergency” imposed since the beginning of the US-Israeli offensive on Iran on Feb. 28.
In an official statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry says: "We strongly condemn the incursion by an Israeli minister into Al-Aqsa Mosque."
The ministry further stresses that actions and violations carried out by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government against the identity of Al-Aqsa Mosque—regarded as a sacred site exclusively for Muslims—are unacceptable.
It also highlights that maintaining access to Al-Aqsa for Muslim worshippers and removing restrictions that hinder freedom of worship in occupied East Jerusalem is a collective responsibility of the international community.
The development follows an incident on Monday when Itamar Ben-Gvir enters the Al-Aqsa compound in East Jerusalem.
Meanwhile, Israeli authorities continue to keep both Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre closed for the 38th straight day, citing a “state of emergency” imposed since the beginning of the US-Israeli offensive on Iran on Feb. 28.
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