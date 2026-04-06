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Zelensky: Russians Launch More Than 2,800 Drones And 1,350 Guided Bombs At Ukraine Over Past Week
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Telegram.
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