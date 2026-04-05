Will Continue To Harness Immense Potential Of India's Maritime Sector: PM Modi On National Maritime Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed India's maritime heritage and invaluable contribution on National Maritime Day and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen the sector.

National Maritime Day is celebrated annually on April 5 to commemorate the maiden voyage of the first Indian-owned ship, SS Loyalty, from Mumbai to London in 1919.

Officially established in 1964, this day honours the maritime industry's crucial role in India's economy, supporting international trade and recognising the efforts of seafarers.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "On National Maritime Day, we recall India's maritime heritage and the invaluable contribution of all those associated with this sector. Their dedication strengthens our economy, trade and connectivity."

"We will continue to harness the immense potential of our maritime sector for a prosperous future," he added.

The Prime Minister also shared a video message, stating, "In the 21st century, India's maritime sector is progressing rapidly. We have replaced the century-old colonial shipping laws with 21st-century modern and futuristic laws. These new laws empower state maritime boards, strengthen safety and sustainability and digitalise port management."

He mentioned that under the 'Maritime India' vision, over 150 initiatives have started, due to which major port capacity has increased two times, turnaround time has decreased, and cruise tourism is surging.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X and said, "Greetings to the personnel of India's maritime sector on National Maritime Day."

"Your professionalism and courage have played a crucial role in steering the nation's growth, whether in peacetime or during trying times. The nation salutes your commitment," he added.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, taking to X, said, "Through the ages India has had a glorious tradition of connecting with the world using the maritime sea routes. On National Maritime Day I congratulate the courageous and adventurous seafarers and highlight the importance of the sector towards the growth of our economy."

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also extended greetings on National Maritime Day.

"On the 63rd National Maritime Day, MoPSW honours the resilience and service of our seafarers navigating challenging conditions in West Asia. Their efforts keep India moving, and we are fully committed to safeguarding their well-being at all times," the Ministry added.