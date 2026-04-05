Afghan Police Discover Illegal Drugs, Arrest Four Drug Traffickers

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, April 5 (IANS) Police have discovered illegal drugs, including 300 kg of hashish, and arrested four drug smugglers, said a statement of Afghanistan's Ministry for Interior Affairs on Sunday.

"Counter-narcotics police officers seized 300 kilograms of hashish in Helmand province," the statement posted on the ministry's social platform X said.

According to the statement, police have also discovered and seized 2,800 intoxicating tablets from Jalalabad city, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, and 1,000 stimulant tablets locally known as "tablet K" from Herat, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Four individuals have been taken into custody for allegedly being involved in the smuggling of illegal objects, the statement said, warning that legal action would be taken against anyone who produces or smuggles illegal drugs in the country.

On March 29, Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior Affairs said that Afghan security forces have dismantled two clandestine heroin processing laboratories and destroyed more than 6,000 kg of illicit drugs in western Ghor province.

Counter-narcotics units carried out targeted operations on the outskirts of the province, demolishing the facilities and seizing 6,140 kg of precursor substances used in heroin production, according to the ministry's statement.

Afghan authorities have intensified their nationwide crackdown on narcotics trafficking and production, pledging to sustain operations until poppy cultivation and heroin manufacturing are completely eradicated across the war-torn country.

On February 24, provincial police office in a statement said that Afghan police in the drive against illegal drugs arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 41 kg of illicit drugs from their possessions in northern Afghanistan's Takhar province.

The arrested suspects, according to the statement, were attempting to smuggle 29 kg of opium poppy and 12 kg of hashish out of the province on February 23.

On February 3, provincial police spokesman Mullah Kalimullah Nangyal said police in western Afghanistan's Farah province have arrested two drug smugglers and seized 75 kilograms of narcotics.

The official added that acting on intelligence, security forces raided a location in Farah Rod district on Monday, apprehending the two suspects and confiscating 75 kg of raw opium.

An assault rifle was also recovered from the operation site, the spokesman said.