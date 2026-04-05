Lisa Ray Turns 54, Says She's No Longer Asking For Permission From Her Own 'Hormones'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actor and author Lisa Ray marked her 54th birthday with a refreshingly honest yet witty note on social media.

She opened up about her journey with hormonal changes and self-acceptance.

Sharing a video of herself dressed in a pink outfit, the actress reflected on how hormones once played a disturbing role in affecting not just her moods but also her sense of self.

In the video, Lisa is seen speaking candidly about how hormones seemed to dictate everything - from her clothes to her patience levels.

She humorously pointed out that they“had opinions on everything,” including her waistline and even her emotional responses.

The actress made it clear that she has now taken back control.

She captioned the post with a powerful note that resonated with many:

“This is 54.

I used to stand in front of a full closet and insist I had nothing to wear.

Plot twist: it wasn't the clothes. It was the hormones. They had opinions. On my waistline. On my patience. On every zipper known to womankind.”

She added,“I've officially fired them as my stylist.

Hostile work environment.

Zero stars. Would not recommend. Now? I dress for strength. For ease. For the woman who survived the plot twists and kept her humour intact. Happy Birthday to me

Fifty-four and no longer asking my hormones - or ANYONE- for permission. 4/4/72”

On the professional front, Lisa Ray has had a diverse acting career across Indian and international cinema.

She gained prominence with films such as Kasoor and also in critically acclaimed projects including Water, directed by Deepa Mehta.

Over the years, Lisa Ray has worked in Hindi, Tamil, and international productions, and also has appeared in television and digital projects.

On the personal front, Lisa inspired many by putting a brave front against her battle with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer, in 2009.

She had undergone treatment and later announced that she was cancer-free.

–IANS

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