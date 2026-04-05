May Teachings Of Jesus Christ Inspire Kindness, Strengthen Togetherness: PM Modi On Easter

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Easter and wished for the teachings of Jesus Christ to strengthen the spirit of togetherness in society.

Easter Sunday is observed by Christians to honour the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which occurred three days following his crucifixion on Good Friday.

This day is regarded as the most important celebration in Christianity, representing the victory of life over death, the atonement of sins, and the assurance of eternal life for the faithful.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Greetings on Easter. This sacred day celebrates hope and renewal. May it bring peace, joy and brightness to everyone's lives. May the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire all to be kind and strengthen the spirit of togetherness in society."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended greetings to the people on Easter, wishing for peace and happiness in everyone's lives.

In a post on X, Birla said, "Wishing you a joyful Easter Sunday. May this beautiful day bring new beginnings, strengthen your faith and fill your life with happiness, peace and countless blessings through God's grace."

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also took to X and wished the countrymen on the joyous occasion.

"Warm greetings to everyone on the blessed occasion of Easter. This day reminds us of hope, kindness and new beginnings. May we follow the path shown by Lord Jesus Christ and spread love, compassion, and peace in our lives and society. Wishing happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones," Nadda said.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, taking to social media, extended best wishes on Easter.

"May this holy occasion inspire harmony, compassion and service to others. Remembering the teachings of Lord Christ, may our lives be filled with hope, light and togetherness," Rijiju said in a post on X.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand also took to Facebook and extended Easter wishes to the people, wishing for peace in the state.

"Easter is a powerful reminder that even after the darkest of times, hope rises, wounds heal, and new beginnings are always possible. Today, this message carries a deeper meaning for our state," he said.

"Manipur has faced challenges that have tested our unity, trust, and resilience. But just as Easter signifies renewal and the triumph of faith, I firmly believe that our state, too, will emerge stronger, more united, and more determined than ever before. This is the time to rise above divisions, to rebuild bonds between communities, and to restore the spirit of brotherhood that has always defined Manipur. Peace is not just a goal, it is our collective responsibility," Khemchand said.

He reaffirmed his government's commitment to "restore normalcy, ensure justice, and bring inclusive development to every corner of the state".

"We will continue to work tirelessly to heal, rebuild, and move forward together. Let this Easter inspire each one of us to choose peace over discord, unity over division, and hope over despair," the Manipur Chief Minister added.