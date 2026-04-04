Children As Young As 5 Run Stalls, Sell Handmade Goods At Expo City Dubai

Rows of small tables lined the open space near Al Wasl Dome at Expo City Dubai, each one run by a child. Some stood behind their setup, while others called on visitors, trying to get them to stop and take a look.

Children as young as five turned sellers for the day on Saturday, putting up stalls and offering products they had made at home. Participants started their preparations during the day, and by afternoon, the event had drawn more than 1,000 people.

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No single theme

There was no single theme to what was being sold. One child had packed boxes of homemade chocolates. A few stalls away, another displayed customised water bottles. There were jars filled with confetti and candies, trays of cookies and cakes, small paintings, flowers and even soft toys arranged on tables.

Some children explained what they were selling and how much it cost. Others looked at their parents before answering.

Most parents stayed close, but not too involved. They stepped in when needed, but largely let the children handle things on their own, from talking to customers to collecting money.

“It's her stall,” said a Alina G., a Romanian mother, standing beside a table of chocolates.“I helped my daughter, Sinna, prepare at home, but here I want her to try on her own.”

At another stall, another mother called Fatima Safa watched as her child spoke to visitors about pastries they had made together the previous night.“We did everything at home. Now I am just standing behind and letting them explain.”

Around the stalls, the space had a festival feel. There were face painting counters, children sitting at craft tables with colours and brushes, and younger kids playing with bubbles. At one end, a cycle race was also underway, with children riding scooters and small bicycles.

The crowd kept moving between stalls, stopping to buy, sometimes just to talk to the children. What stood out was how long people stayed, going from one table to another.

At a time when some online posts claim the city has slowed down, the crowds at Expo City told a different story, with families turning up in large numbers.

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