Affordable Machine Gun Kelly 2026 Tickets Use Promo Code CITY10 For Best Deals At Capitalcitytickets

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Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is bringing high-energy rap-rock anthems to stages worldwide with his Lost Americana Tour, running through mid-2026. Supporting his latest album Lost Americana, the tour features a mix of arenas, amphitheaters, and massive outdoor venues. Fans can expect electrifying performances packed with hits old and new.

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Machine Gun Kelly Lost Americana Tour 2026 Dates

Here are key 2026 MGK tour dates (subject to change - confirm on the official site):

Australia & New Zealand (April 2026):



April 8 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena

April 11 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

April 14 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

April 16 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre April 18 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

Europe / UK (February – March 2026):

Multiple dates including London (The O2), Manchester (Co-op Live), Glasgow (OVO Hydro), Birmingham (Utilita Arena), Dublin (3Arena), plus shows in Italy, Germany, Austria, and more.

North America (May – July 2026):



May 15 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

May 16 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

May 17 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 22 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

May 23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 29 – Atlanta, GA

May 30 – Charleston, SC

May 31 – Charlotte, NC

June 2 – Raleigh, NC

June 3 – Bristow, VA

June 5 – Bangor, ME

June 6 – Hartford, CT

June 9 – Holmdel, NJ

June 10 – Burgettstown, PA

June 12 – Scranton, PA

June 13 – Darien Center, NY

June 14 – Toronto, ON

June 16 – Clarkston, MI

June 17 – Grand Rapids, MI

June 19 – St. Louis, MO

June 20 – Noblesville, IN

June 26 – Salt Lake City, UT

June 27 – Nampa, ID

June 29 – Vancouver, BC

June 30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre July 1 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

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Machine Gun Kelly Biggest Hit Singles – FAQ

What are MGK's most popular songs fans love live? MGK's biggest hits include:



“my ex's best friend” (with blackbear)

“I Think I'm OKAY” (with Yungblud & Travis Barker)

“Lonely Road” (with Jelly Roll)

“Bloody Valentine”

“Tickets to My Downfall” tracks like“forget me too”

Newer releases such as“cliché,”“WHO I WAS,” and the long-awaited“times of my life” (2026 single with Travis Barker) “goddamn” from Lost Americana

Will MGK play his hit singles on the 2026 Lost Americana Tour? Yes! Expect a high-octane setlist mixing fan-favorite anthems, emo-rap bangers, and fresh material from Lost Americana. The shows are known for wild energy, crowd sing-alongs, and surprise moments.

What makes MGK concerts special? MGK delivers raw, genre-blending performances with punk attitude, emotional depth, and massive production - perfect for fans who love rap, rock, and pop-punk all in one night.

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