Europe's Consummate Systemic Rival: Ursula Von Der Leyen

MENAFN - Asia Times) The most consequential threat to Europe in the past decade has not arrived from Moscow, Beijing or Washington. It has been manufactured, word by word, policy reversal by policy reversal, on the 13th floor of the Berlaymont building in Brussels.

Ursula von der Leyen has achieved something genuinely rare: becoming the EU's most reliable liability. She has built a career on announcing Europe's future while presenting the consequences of her own failures as if they had arrived from nowhere.

The problem is not that the European Commission President makes mistakes-which any politician does - but that she makes them at scale, from the Union's highest executive office, across long stretches of time, with the confidence of someone who has never been held accountable for any single consequence.

The pattern is familiar: announce a doctrine, enforce it with bureaucratic zeal, watch it fail, return with a correction that contradicts the first line, and receive applause from the same circles that applauded the first version. Repeat, indefinitely, at a global scale.

The latest cycle has been remarkable even by her standards. On March 9, she told ambassadors that“Europe can no longer be a custodian for the old-world order, that has gone and will not return,” while still claiming to defend it. She even questioned whether the“system that we built [is] more a help or a hindrance to our credibility as a geopolitical actor.”

In her terms, Europe had entered an age beyond American protection. However, Europe's dependence on Washington was not an inheritance she encountered; it was a condition her own presidency repeatedly accommodated. One cannot lament submission after years spent entrenching it.

Those remarks took place in the context of Trump's Iran war. Yet she offered no account of why endorsing escalation in a conflict that raises oil and gas prices, strengthens Russian export revenues and helps finance Putin's wars, increases costs for European households and industry, threatens supply routes, and may trigger new refugee flows serves any European interest. She asked to reverse the EU principles while backing warfare that imposes costs on Europe and yields no gain.

According to this former German defense minister, the post-war architecture of multilateralism, consensus, and international law, the same order her mandates were meant to embody and export, is now a burden in a world that has moved on.

Within 24 hours, her office was backpedaling. The speed of that retreat exposed the weakness of the disruptive line and the thin authority behind it. It also laid bare a deeper problem: von der Leyen operates from a worldview that is genuinely her own and detached from the member states that placed her in office. She governs by announcement and manages dissent ruthlessly.

The pattern overreach-retreat repeated on April 19, when she declared the EU should not be“influenced by Russia, Turkey, or China.” Lecturing Turkey - one of the EU's largest trading partners, a NATO member spanning two continents, and a longstanding candidate state - was a calculated willingness to antagonize Ankara at the worst possible moment. By the following day, her office was again re-contextualizing.

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A few days later, Sabine Weyand - a 32-year veteran of European institutions? - was forced out after she acknowledged the humiliation occurred at a Trump golf course: while von der Leyen posed thumbs raised for a group photo, Weyand stood with hands in her pockets and an unchanged expression.

Essentially, the illustration between those who perform European dignity and those who embody it. In any institution with a functioning accountability culture, naming a problem is not a firing offense. In this Commission, it appears to be.

What makes these episodes worth examining is what they reveal about von der Leyen's mandates. In 2019, at the start of her first term, she promised a geopolitical Europe: a bloc that would act as a power, not only as a market, a regulator, or a moral actor.

When the second presidency began, the geopolitical map of Europe was neither revised nor reformulated. It simply vanished from Commission scripts.

Six years later, when the international order was described as an obstacle to European interests, she was not unveiling a new vision but the collapse of a claim she had spent years performing. The gap between rhetoric and record had grown too wide to conceal.

What followed was an attempt to recast belated recognition as leadership. That failure deserves to be evaluated as failure, not repackaged as foresight. It also exposed the emptiness of six years of values talk that failed to shift any other government's policies by a single degree.

Under pressure, values and interests became opposing choices. The call for“a more realistic and interest-driven foreign policy” only made explicit what recent peer-reviewed work argues about her own stances: that she applies a racialized double standard, humanizing Ukrainians while dehumanizing Palestinians through an“extreme form of Othering that negates both their political agency and their status as a political community.”

No issue better illustrates this pattern of long-term denial followed by abrupt reversal than nuclear energy - and no issue carries heavier consequences for the continent's industrial and strategic future.

In March 2011, von der Leyen was Federal Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, a full member of Merkel's cabinet when Germany decided, within days of the Fukushima accident and before its own technical assessments were complete, to accelerate the nuclear phase-out.

Germany's reactor commission later concluded that the conditions behind Fukushima were“practically impossible” in Germany and that plants were safer than the Japanese reactors that failed. That finding did nothing to alter the decision.

As long as the plants remained standing, so did the possibility of reversing the policy, pleasing the anti-nuclear lobby. Demolition removed the evidence and the option.

When von der Leyen arrived to Berlaymont in 2019, she had a second chance, this time at continental scale, to correct that huge miscalculation. Instead, she made the Green Deal a cornerstone of her mandate, treated nuclear with suspicion, allowed Germany's anti-nuclear inheritance to weigh on the EU taxonomy debate, and left Europe deeper in gas dependence until Russia made that dependency catastrophic.

In 2026, she calls it an“error of judgment,” announces 200 million euros in EU risk guarantees for private investment in new nuclear technologies, and moves on, without any reckoning with her own record or with the scale of the damage.

The Commission's April 2026 Energy Union communication now states that nuclear power plants supply clean power“suitable for enhancing system integration and providing flexibility facilitating further roll-out of other clean technologies,” that“new small modular reactors or avoiding the premature retirement of existing nuclear capacity can help reducing the need for fossil fuel use,” and that“there is unlocked potential regarding existing nuclear power plants.”

This is the policy environment von der Leyen inhabited, promoted, and defended, and the cost was borne by European consumers facing the world's highest electricity prices, by industry moving production to jurisdictions with cheaper and more reliable power, and by a climate policy that replaced carbon-free nuclear generation with coal and gas at the worst moment.

That record would have buried a less protected politician. But if she has one undeniable talent, it is turning crisis into a mechanism for centralizing power. In moments of emergency, she moves authority upward, disciplines hesitation, and makes Brussels look decisive. The difficulty begins when that concentration of power must be matched by consistency, transparency, or strategic judgment.

Von der Leyen's plentiful sycophants operate in Brussels and Berlin think tanks, EU-funded research institutes, together with a commentary platoon that turns Commission priorities into respectable prose.

Much of that material is then fed back to the same public asked to bear the cost, repackaged as sober analysis for audiences expected to subsidize failure. The laundering is so efficient that even the slogans return wearing a decent policy brief costume.

This is the incentive structure of institutional politics. It produces refined arguments for positions that fail on the merits. The academic retreat on nuclear energy showed how narrow the space for dissent had become inside Germany's policy and expert class. Brussels did not correct that pathology; it elevated it into a method of rule, where failure is recoded as expertise.

Stripped of title and ceremony, von der Leyen represents the European technocratic class at its most self-referential: those who design policy also judge it, failure becomes learning, and the official who helped produce the problem is invited to unveil the cure. The EU institutions have perfected the miracle of political self-absolution.

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History offers sobering precedents: institutions do not collapse only under external assault. They hollow themselves from within. They corrupt themselves through the very structures built to sustain them. What looks, from the outside, like strength is often the late stage of a managed decline.

She promised a geopolitical Europe and delivered bureaucratic performance. She pushed an energy transition without sufficient baseload and the citizens inherited the most expensive energy system globally. She declared defunct the post-war order on Monday and retreated on Tuesday.

She will now present a new doctrine for European security, a new realism for a new era, Socialism with European characteristics, or some other commissioned slogan with a logo and a launch event, and her well-funded defenders will write as though the earlier doctrines had been someone else's idea.

If someone still dares to criticize this excruciating level of sophisticated institutional capture, they are speedily branded as pro-Trump, soft on China, anti-European, or on Putin's payroll-or shown the door, as with Weyand. The accusation spares its authors the argument.

But now, consider what her policies delivered: an energy model that enriched Russian gas exporters, deindustrialization that pushed parts of European manufacturing toward China, and an incoherence that made American coercion easier. The outcome strengthened each of Europe's main external pressures at once.

Officials who spent years warning Europe about external rivals helped produce the very weaknesses on which those rivals feed. If a Kremlin operative, a Beijing trade official, and a Mar-a-Lago lobbyist had collaborated on an EU policy agenda, the results would look remarkably similar.

Europe's problem is not only a harsher international environment, an unreliable US, a stronger China, or Russian aggression. It is a Union leadership class that has spent years producing the conditions of its own irrelevance under a Commission President whose chief talent is to describe the crisis as if she had found it, not made it.

Europe deserves better than the architect of its vulnerabilities presenting herself, eternally, as the solution to them.

Sebastian Contin Trillo-Figueroa is a Hong Kong-based geopolitics strategist with a focus on Europe-Asia relations.

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