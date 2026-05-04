Russian Strike On Merefa In Kharkiv Region: Death Toll Climbs To Four, 16 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The death toll from the Russian attack on Merefa has increased to four people. The victims include men aged 50 and 63 and women aged 41 and 52,” the statement said.

Sixteen people were injured and are receiving all necessary medical assistance, Syniehubov noted.

War update: 148 clashes on front lines, fiercest fighting near Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole

As previously reported, on the morning of May 4, Russia launched a missile strike on a service station in Merefa, Kharkiv region. Three deaths and eight injuries were initially reported. Private homes, apartment buildings, and four stores were damaged.

Illustrative photo: 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine