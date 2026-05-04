Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Strike On Merefa In Kharkiv Region: Death Toll Climbs To Four, 16 Injured

Russian Strike On Merefa In Kharkiv Region: Death Toll Climbs To Four, 16 Injured


2026-05-04 05:10:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The death toll from the Russian attack on Merefa has increased to four people. The victims include men aged 50 and 63 and women aged 41 and 52,” the statement said.

Sixteen people were injured and are receiving all necessary medical assistance, Syniehubov noted.

Read also: War update: 148 clashes on front lines, fiercest fighting near Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole

As previously reported, on the morning of May 4, Russia launched a missile strike on a service station in Merefa, Kharkiv region. Three deaths and eight injuries were initially reported. Private homes, apartment buildings, and four stores were damaged.

Illustrative photo: 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

MENAFN04052026000193011044ID1111066444



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search