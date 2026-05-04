Is Rohit Sharma Playing Today In MI Vs LSG? Report Says Mumbai Indians Leave It To Five-Time IPL-Winning Former Captain

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mumbai Indians have left it to Rohit Sharma to decide on his availability during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Rohit suffered a hamstring injury against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home on April 12 and retired hurt for 19 runs.

Since then, the five-time IPL-winning captain missed five games in a row, thus creating a major void in the opening slot for the Mumbai franchise. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Rohit remains doubtful for the MI vs LSG clash and the team management has left the decision fully on Rohit.

In fact, the right-hander was present at the Wankhede Stadium on the eve of the game, and batted for almost an hour. He also went through some fitness drills. Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene was with Rohit. Notably, Sunday was a travelling day for Mumbai Indians with optional practice session.

Since Rohit's injury, Mumbai Indians lost four out of five games. However, it will be interesting to see whether Rohit plays against LSG. He can also opt to be the impact sub, provided the 37-year-old decides to play.

Why MI vs LSG is important for both teams?

With just two wins so far in IPL 2026, both teams are languishing at the bottom of the table. While Mumbai Indians occupy the ninth spot with just two wins from nine games, LSG too have won two but played a game less and placed last in the points table.

As things stand, both Mumbai Indians and LSG will have to win all their remaining games to claim a stake for a place in the playoffs. Winning their remaining five games will take Mumbai Indians to 14 points and will have to depend on other teams for a passage into the last four.

On the other hand, the Rishabh Pant-led side need to win their remaining six games, which will help them reach 16 points. A slip up by either of the teams will further jeopardise their campaign.

Catch the live updates from IPL 202 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedul and the IPL 2026 Points Tabl. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Ca and IPL 2026 Purple Ca.