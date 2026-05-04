Dacoit To LIK: New OTT Movies And Shows Releasing This Week You Should Watch

Planning a Goa trip? Calangute Beach, known as the“Queen of Beaches,” is a must-visit destination. From water sports to lively markets and scenic views, it offers a complete beach experience for every kind of traveller visiting Goa.

Love stories, thrillers, and comedies are all set to hit various OTT platforms this week. Adivi Sesh and Mrunal's 'Dacoit' is dropping, along with Pradeep Ranganathan's 'LIK' and other exciting films: A Love Story is coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 8, 2026. This Telugu action-drama stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. The story follows a man who was wrongly convicted because of his ex-lover's betrayal. He now seeks her out for revenge. Also on Prime Video, LIK (Love Insurance Kompany) drops on May 6, 2026. It's a fun romantic comedy about relationships and their challenges, all centered around a unique 'love insurance' concept Vaazha 2 on JioHotstar from May 8, 2026. The film follows four friends-Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak-as they navigate family pressure, studies, and social challenges. It's a story about how their friendship helps them grow 2 will be available on Netflix from May 8, 2026. This sequel to the 2025 film continues the story of Sashidharan Nair's family. They travel to Sreekandapuram to sort out problems involving the father's second family, only to get caught up in crime, scandal, and tension.