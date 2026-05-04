'Khela Ho Gaya': Dressed As Mamata Banerjee, Social Media Influencer Mimics TMC Chief Amid Saffron Surge

MENAFN - Live Mint) A video of social media influencer and mimicry artist Ratan Ranjan has gone viral on social media, where he is seen dressed as Mamata Banerjee and performing a satirical act outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi. Carrying a plate of jhalmuri, he delivers a political skit that has drawn massive attention on social media.

In the clip, Ranjan wears Banerjee's trademark white-and-blue sari and imitates her voice, tone and gestures. Addressing“Modij i” in a dramatic style, he presents a monologue filled with sharp political humour and exaggerated expressions, attracting the attention of people around him.

Mimicking the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo's signature style and gait, the artist claimed that the "game is over" for the ruling party in Bengal.

"The game is over in Bengal. The Hindu has risen in Bengal this time. They've played the game with Didi. People of Bengal said that they do not want Didi this time, that they want Amit Dada and Modi Dada,"

Ranjan said while mimicking the Chief Minister. Modi ji went to Bengal and had 'jhalmuri'. He had 'jhalmuri' and snatched away my seat. I have lost my chair."

Who will take care of Bangladeshi infiltrators in Bengal? Give me my chair back, I won't give it up. I have lost but I won't give up my chair, I will run away with it," he added in his satirical performance, drawing a crowd of onlookers and party workers at the BJP HQ.

He also makes a reference to the Trinamool Congress slogan“khela ho gaya,” using it sarcastically to suggest that the“game is over” for“Didi.” The skit imagines a situation in which Banerjee complains about losing political ground and asks for her“chair” back.

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At one point, Ranjan declares that he will“sit here and not leave” until his“chair” is returned, symbolising the post of Chief Minister.

Election highlights

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in West Bengal and continues to hold its advantage as vote counting progresses. Initial trends began emerging soon after counting started at 8 am on Monday.

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The state went to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, following an intense campaign between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the BJP. The final results are expected later today.

While the TMC is seeking a record fourth consecutive term, the BJP is aiming to secure its first-ever victory in the state. Besides the two main contenders, other parties such as the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are also in the fray.

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Counting is underway for 293 seats across the state. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has ordered a repoll in the Falta constituency on May 21.