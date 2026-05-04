Delhi Traffic Alert! Police Warns Of Road Closure Till 10 PM Amid Election Result 2026 - Check Routes To Take And Avoid

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Traffic Police issued a travel advisory on Monday in view of assembly election results of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. Certain routes will be temporarily closed for traffic movement for a total of 8 hours today between 2:00 PM and 10:00 PM.

In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police stated,“Special traffic arrangements will be in place on 04.05.2026 in view of election results, as a large gathering of supporters and dignitaries is expected at DDU Marg.” Urging commuters to avoid affected routes, including DDU Marg, the authorities instructed travellers to stay updated about diversions, closures and alternate routes through Delhi Traffic Police channels.

| PM Modi to visit BJP Delhi headquarters to celebrate poll results

The advisory states,“On 04.05.2026, on account of election results, a large crowd of supporters along with dignitaries is expected at DDU Marg, which might lead to slight congestion on BSZ Marg, ITO Chowk, DDU Marg and surrounding areas.”

Routes to take and avoid

Routes along which traffic movement will be diverted are listed below:

All vehicles taking heading to DDU Marg will be asked to take alternate route. Commuters should avoid DDU Marg (both carriageway) during the specified time period to avoid any hassles. Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journey in advance to avoid last minute inconvenience.

| Delhi HC dismisses SpiceJet review plea over ₹144.5 crore deposit to Marans

Commuters heading to New Delhi Railway station can take either of the following routes

ITO Chowk - Outer Circus - Chelmsford Road BSZ Marg - Kotla Cut - Mata Sundari Lane - Mirdard Chowk - Minto Road - NDLS BSZ Marg - Delhi Gate Chowk - Tale Left on JLN Marg - Take Left on Minot Road - Minto Road - NDLS

“Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections,” the advisory added.

Official websites to track for latest updates

Website:

Facebook:

Platform X:

Instagram:

Emergency helpline numbers

WhatsApp: 8750871493

Helpline Numbers: 1095/ 011-25844444

| Delhi weather today: Rains lash national capital amid IMD red alert Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for DC vs CSK IPL match

Delhi Traffic Police issued another traffic advisory for the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium scheduled for 5 May. Restrictions will be imposed on Tuesday from 5:00 pm to midnight. Commuters and visitors must take note of diversions, parking curbs and designated entry routes.

The advisory states,“In view of the Tata Indian Premier League 2026 matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium, special traffic arrangements will be in place.” The cricket match is scheduled between 7:00 PM and 10:30 PM.

The advisory urged commuters to avoid the following stretches during the 7-hour temporary closure.

.JLN Marg (Rajghat to Kamla Market, both carriageways)

.Asaf Ali Road (Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate)

.BSZ Marg (Delhi Gate to Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk)