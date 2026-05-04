Silent Star, Loud Victory: Why Vijay Has Not Spoken Yet Despite TVK Wave In Tamil Nadu

Actor-politician Vijay's party TVK has shocked Tamil Nadu by leading in over 100 seats in early election trends, challenging the dominance of DMK and AIADMK. Despite strong performance, Vijay has not appeared publicly, creating curiosity.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing one of its most unexpected election moments in decades. Actor-turned-politician Vijay has made a stunning debut through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Early counting trends show the party leading in more than 100 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

The halfway mark needed to form a government is 118. TVK is moving close to that number, putting it in a strong position to emerge as the single-largest party. This has shaken the long-standing dominance of the two major Dravidian parties, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by M. K. Stalin and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

While the political story is dramatic, another question is grabbing attention across the state: Where is Vijay, why hasn't he spoken anything yet?

As counting progressed through the day, TVK continued to show strong numbers. Reports indicated the party leading in around 107 to 109 seats at different stages. Vijay himself was ahead in constituencies like Tiruchirappalli (East) and Perambur by comfortable margins.

Yet, despite this strong performance, Vijay has not made any public appearance or statement. There has been no speech, no media interaction, and no visible celebration from him.

This silence has become the biggest talking point of the day.

While Vijay remains out of sight, his supporters are celebrating loudly.

At TVK offices in Chennai, party workers gathered in large numbers, waving flags and distributing sweets. The atmosphere is festive and full of energy.

At Vijay's family home, celebrations have taken a unique turn. Videos show family members, including women and children, blowing whistles, matching the party's 'Whistle Podu' symbol. The scene feels more like a film's first-day show than a political event.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Family of TVK chief and actor Vijay blow whistles and celebrate at their residence, as the party continues its lead in the state. It is currently leading on 104 of the total 234 seats in the state.(Video Source: TVK PRO) twitter/Ya9iT2MFNH

- ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

WATCH: Celebrations at TVK Chief Vijay's ResidenceCelebrations have begun at the residence of Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), amid strong early trends in the ongoing Tamil Nadu election counting have gathered as the party continues to show... twitter/bJ9donzmbR

- Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) May 4, 2026

Celebration inside Voice of Commons.❤️❤️#TVK‌ twitter/VVB4mTCTHu

- TVK For TN | Vote for TVK (@tvkfortnppl) May 4, 2026

His father, S. A. Chandrasekhar, stepped out to visit a temple, which is rare as he usually stays away from public attention.

Actor Trisha Krishnan, a frequent co-star and close friend of Vijay, also made headlines on counting day.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan arrives at the residence of TVK chief Vijay, in Chennai. TVK is currently leading in 106 seats of the total 234 in the state. twitter/Sezg1xgYDQ

- ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actress Trisha Krishnan arrives at TVK president Vijay's residence as early trends show TVK leading in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results twitter/F0dFJUVVe4

- IANS (@ians_india) May 4, 2026

She first visited Tirupati temple to offer prayers and later arrived at Vijay's residence in Neelankarai, Chennai. Her visit added to the excitement among fans and media.

Actor Trisha visits the holy Tirumala temple to seek divine blessings on her birthday! twitter/GYisuBlHJ0

- South Matters (@SouthMatters) May 4, 2026

Actress Trisha Krishnan visited the Lord Venkateshwara Swami temple at Tirumala, Tirupati on early Monday and offered special prayers and seeks blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, on her Birthday.#Tirumala #Tirupati #TrishaKrishnan #Trisha #ElectionResult2026 twitter/IFDhm6woJ2

- Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 4, 2026

It is also her birthday, making the moment even more special for her supporters.

Even though Vijay has not appeared, there has been movement at his home.

His manager Jagadish was seen entering the residence. An astrologer also reportedly visited, which sparked curiosity and speculation among people. Some joked that they were checking the right time for a victory appearance.

Astrologer Radhan Pandit visited Thalapathy Vijay residence with a ceremonial shawl and gift, receiving a warm welcome inside. He made a bold prediction that Vijay's party TVK, will form the government in #ElectionResult2026. #ThalapathyVijay twitter/br2AzF0MBS

- Devanshu Mani Tripathi (@devanshu_mani) May 4, 2026

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Visuals from outside the residence of TVK chief Vijay in Chennai. Counting of votes for all 234 Assembly constituencies of the state will begin at 8 AM today. twitter/9uAs0hCKdf

- ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Security around his house has been increased as the results started favouring TVK.

Still, by early afternoon, Vijay did not say anything on the counting or results.

తన ఇంటి ముందు అభిమానులకు అభివాదం చేసిన టీవీకే అధినేత విజయ్ #TVK #thalapathyvijay twitter/srNrsBwFjf

- ShashanKTRS (@Shashanktrs8) May 4, 2026

Though he did make a brief appearance outside his house, he is yet to react to the counting day developments.

Vijay's silence is not new. Since launching TVK in February 2024, he has stayed away from regular media interactions.

He has avoided press conferences and interviews. Instead, he has focused on large public rallies where he speaks directly to people.

This controlled approach has helped him avoid controversies and keep the spotlight on his message.

Now, even on one of the biggest days of his political career, he seems to be following the same strategy, waiting, watching, and speaking only at the right moment.

What if TVK falls short of majority?

Even though TVK is performing strongly, it may still fall slightly short of the 118-seat majority mark.

If that happens, the party could look for support from smaller parties. Current trends show smaller parties like the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Indian National Congress (INC), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in a few seats.

Support from even a handful of these MLAs could help TVK form the government.

However, TVK leaders are confident. Party spokesperson Felix Gerald has claimed that the mandate is clear and that the party can form the government on its own.

If TVK forms the government, it would mark a historic moment for Tamil Nadu.

The state has largely been ruled by DMK and AIADMK since 1977. A victory for Vijay would break this pattern for the first time in nearly five decades.

This is why many are calling it a“silent revolution.”

From cinema to politics

Vijay's success also challenges a long-held belief that film stars struggle in politics.

He now joins the list of successful actor-politicians like N. T. Rama Rao, M. G. Ramachandran, and J. Jayalalithaa.

His strong fan base seems to have turned into real political support.

Why Vijay's silence matters

In today's fast-paced media world, leaders usually react instantly. But Vijay's silence stands out. There could be several reasons:



He may be waiting for official results from the Election Commission

He may want to avoid speaking too early and making wrong claims

He may be planning a carefully timed public appearance Or he may simply be sticking to his low-profile style

This silence has built suspense. People are now waiting even more eagerly for his first statement.

Counting is still ongoing, and final results are yet to be declared. If trends continue, Vijay and TVK could form the next government in Tamil Nadu.

The next big moment will be his first public appearance or speech. That will set the tone for his political journey ahead.

For now, the state is watching closely not just the numbers, but the man behind them.

(With ANI inputs)