'Happy Independence Day For West Bengal': Social Media Reacts As BJP Likely To Topple Mamata Banerjee Government

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Bharatiya Janata Party has bragged about 'Modi-fied India' (Modimay Bharat). On social media, the saffron party has emphatically declared its arrival in West Bengal.

“From the heartland to Bengal, the map isn't just expanding, it's the belief of a nation determined to progress. North to Northeast, the colour shift is no longer subtle. Bengal is simply the latest chapter in a story that's already well underway. Building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, together,” the BJP wrote on social media while sharing a map of its political dominance across the country.

BJP and its NDA allies currently govern a large number of Indian states. The saffron presence is especially dominant across the Hindi heartland and western India.

Core BJP strongholds include Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura also have BJP chief ministers.

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Maharashtra is governed by a BJP-led NDA alliance. Bihar recently saw the BJP take the chief minister post under a new NDA arrangement. Odisha has been under BJP rule since their 2024 victory under CM Mohan Charan Majhi.

Both Assam and Manipur have BJP governments in place currently. Andhra Pradesh is governed by TDP's Chandrababu Naidu under an NDA arrangement. Puducherry has an AINRC-BJP NDA alliance in power.

West Bengal is witnessing a significant political shift on the counting day. BJP is showing strong leads and is projected to make massive inroads. According to the present numbers, the saffron party has crossed 200.

This will represent a historic flip from long-running TMC dominance in the state. This is the first time in 50 years that Bengal will have a double-engine government.

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Some northeastern states, such as Sikkim, Meghalaya and Nagaland, are governed by regional parties. These parties maintain NDA alliances nationwide but are not directly controlled by the BJP.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users reacted to the post. There were mixed to positive responses.

One of them suggested,“Introduce Yogi Adityanath to Tamil Nadu, Kerala. Then, you will surely win in the next assembly 2029 Lok Sabha.”

“Don't add Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to your Orange map. Place it on the orange map of your rule directly,” commented another user.

One user wrote,“Happy Independence Day for West Bengal.”

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“I am not a blind supporter of the BJP, but we strictly need the BJP in every state,” came from another.

“ECI did a good job by conducting a free and fair election in WB - results speak the truth. Gyanesh, TN Sheshan sir must be so proud of you,” came another comment.

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Early trends in West Bengal indicate that the BJP is set to gain a clear majority, surpassing the Mamata Banerjee government.

Early trends in Tamil Nadu hint that Actor Vijay is all set to become the next CM. According to early trends, the UDF is gaining power in Kerala. The BJP-led NDA will retain power in Assam and Puducherry.