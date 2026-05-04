Sweden Arrests Chinese Captain Of Russia-Linked 'Shadow Fleet' Oil Tanker

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Swedish prosecutor announced on Monday that the Chinese captain of a detained oil tanker, allegedly linked to Russia, has been arrested for reportedly possessing forged documents and breaching maritime seaworthiness regulations. Swedish coast guard and police units intercepted the Syrian-flagged vessel, the Jin Hui, within national territorial waters on Sunday.

The unidentified captain is scheduled for interrogation on Monday, according to a statement from Senior Prosecutor Adrien Combier-Hogg. Officials believe the ship is part of the "shadow fleet"-a covert maritime network utilised by Moscow to bypass Western sanctions triggered by the conflict in Ukraine. As European governments ramp up operations to dismantle this clandestine fleet, the seizure of the Jin Hui represents Sweden's fifth such intervention this year.

"An interrogation of the detainee will be held during the day and contact has been initiated with other authorities and countries," Combier-Hogg said.

While Russia has not addressed this specific incident, it has historically denounced the interception of related vessels as acts of hostility. It remains unclear how the captain has reacted to the ship's impoundment or the formal allegations brought against him.

Coast guard officials noted that the tanker, which appeared to be sailing without cargo toward an unknown destination, is currently featured on multiple international sanctions lists, including those maintained by Great Britain and the European Union.

Ukraine on Sunday executed a massive drone offensive against various Russian sites, striking the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk and igniting a blaze while targeting multiple ships in an escalating campaign against energy facilities and strategic assets.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed that the raids inflicted heavy damage on the oil terminal. In a Telegram post, he detailed that the strikes also successfully hit an oil tanker, a small Russian Karakurt-class missile corvette, and a patrol vessel operating in the Baltic Sea.

"Each such result further limits Russia's war potential," he wrote.​

Alexander Drozdenko, the governor of the northwestern region containing the port, stated that over 60 drones were intercepted during the night. He maintained that the fire at Primorsk-a critical oil export hub-was rapidly controlled and that no environmental oil spill occurred after the strike.

Amid reports of various other incursions throughout Russia, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod border region, reported that a drone struck a civilian vehicle, resulting in the immediate deaths of a 21-year-old man and his father.

Primorsk stands as one of Russia's premier export channels, capable of processing 1 million barrels of oil daily. It has faced several strikes in recent months, coinciding with the deadlock of US-mediated negotiations intended to conclude the war.

Earlier that day, Zelenskiy also announced that Ukrainian units hit two shadow-fleet tankers positioned near the entrance of the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

"These tankers had been actively used to transport oil – not anymore," Zelenskiy said on Telegram. "Ukraine's long-range capabilities will continue to be developed comprehensively – at sea, in the air, and on land."

According to Russian television, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov warned that international oil prices could climb significantly if Ukraine persists in attacking Russia's petroleum infrastructure.

“If additional volumes of our oil are dropped from the market, prices will rise further from current levels, which are already above $120 a barrel," Peskov said. "That would mean that even with lower export volumes, our companies would earn more money and the state would receive more revenue.”