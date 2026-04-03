Udhampursrinagarbaramulla Rail Link Completed: Govt
Replying to a starred question, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project is part of a broader push to enhance connectivity and capacity across the country.
The government noted that Indian Railways has significantly expanded its network over the past decade, focusing on new lines, track doubling and electrification to improve regional connectivity and streamline freight movement.
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The completion of the rail link is expected to strengthen connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, easing the movement of passengers and goods across the region.
Officials said such infrastructure projects play a crucial role in socio-economic development by reducing transportation costs, improving logistics efficiency and enabling faster movement of goods.
They added that improved connectivity is also likely to boost tourism, generate employment and support industrial activity in connected areas.
According to the government, a total of 431 railway infrastructure projects spanning 35,966 km, with an estimated cost of around ₹6.75 lakh crore, are currently sanctioned across the country.
It added that timely completion of such projects depends on multiple factors, including land acquisition, forest clearances, shifting of utilities and local conditions.ADVERTISEMENT
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