IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Captaincy Under Scrutiny After CSK's Second Successive Defeat

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has come under heavy scrutiny after his team's five-wicket defeat in the IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 3. This was the second consecutive win of the season for CSK, after having previously lost to the Rajasthan Royals in their opening match in Guwahati.

Despite posting a solid total of 209/5, the CSK failed to defend it at their fortress as PBKS chased down the 210-run target in 18.4 overs. Shreyas Iyer's captain knock of 50 off 29 balls and vital contributions from Prabhsimran Singh (43), Priyansh Arya (33), and Cooper Connolly (36) helped Punjab Kings reach the target with 8 balls to spare.

Matt Henry (2/54), Anshul Kamboj (2/43), and Rahul Chahar (4/46) together conceded 143 runs between them, failing to put enough pressure on the PBKS batters and allowing the visitors to chase down the target comfortably.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Gaikwad blames sub-par bowling for CSK's loss vs PBKS

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Captaincy Under Scrutiny

Ruturaj Gaikwad was handed over captaincy duties despite a mixed stint last season, where the Chennai Super Kings won just one match out of five innings before he was ruled remainder of the tournament due to an elbow, and MS Dhoni returned to the leadership role. However, things haven't gone as expected in the opening matches of the IPL 2026.

In the opener against the Rajasthan Royals, CSK's bowling was handled comfortably by the Royals' attack as they bowled the five-time IPL champions out for just 127 and chased the modest total with ease, highlighting their early struggles in the bowling unit and setting a tone for a concerning start to the season.

The same mistake was repeated in the match against the Punjab Kings as the Chennai Super Kings' bowling attack couldn't defend a 209-run total, raising fresh concerns over Gaikwad's captaincy. Despite the INR 14 crore acquisition of Prashant Veer as an all-rounder, who made his IPL debut at Chepauk, Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't use him as the spin bowling option, leaving the spin department exposed.

Not our night. On we go.#WhistlePodu #CSKvPBKS twitter/wCfMRPJOdk

- Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 3, 2026

Even after Noor Ahmad and Rahul Chahar struggled to take a wicket, Ruturaj didn't introduce Prashant into the attack, especially in the middle overs, instead relying on pacers Matt Henry and Anshul Kamboj to stem the flow of runs, a strategy that backfired as PBKS capitalized on the predictable bowling and comfortably chased down the target.

Though the Chennai Super Kings' batting has shown signs of improvement after a poor outing in the opener against the Rajasthan Royals, their bowling woes overshadowed the positives, raising concerns and scrutiny over Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy as well as his tactical decisions under pressure.

Is Ruturaj Gaikwad the Worst Captain for CSK?

With two back-to-back defeats in the IPL 2026 and an overall sixth loss on the trot under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy, the Chennai Super Kings find themselves languishing near the bottom of the table, with Gaikwad's captaincy record dropping to 8 wins in 20 matches. In fact, Ruturaj is the second CSK captain after Ravindra Jadeja to lose the first two matches of the IPL season.

Following a defeat to the Punjab Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy and his tactical calls were questioned by the fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter). Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts voiced frustration over his leadership, lack of tactical flexibility, and failure to utilize key players like Prashant Veer.

Many fans described Gaikwad as 'clueless' and 'lacking spark' as a captain, with several suggesting handing over captaincy duties to Sanju Samson, arguing that Ruturaj's decisions on-field have cost the team crucial matches early in IPL 2026.

This is getting worse for Chennai Super Kings and especially for Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain game, CSK lost because of the batting. This time, it's the bowling. When both departments start failing in back-to-back games, that's a serious concern for Gaikwad, this now... twitter/Y5lYYa1Ygl

- Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) April 3, 2026

RUTURAJ GAIKWAD THE ALL TIME WROST CSK CAPTAIN EVER - Ben chage of Akeal Hosein ❌- Prashant Veer (14cr) not bowling❌- Zero tactical flexibility with bowlers ❌- Tactical blunders against Iyer ❌From Champions to 10th place the stats don't lie. CSK needs a real... twitter/trKealxSZz

- lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) April 3, 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad & Stephen Flemming lead CSK in auction plans & they bough Prashant Veer for 14 crores just to not give him a single over of bowling while failing to defend 200+. Such shameful leadership, I have always maintained Ruturaj is not a good captain & Flemming should be...

- Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) April 3, 2026

RUTURAJ GAIKWAD has NO SPARK as A CAPTAIN

- Its_Me_Maxeyyy (@maxeyyy_tweets) April 3, 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad captaincy in CSK is all about rotating the bowlers that's twitter/zfctPUmmem

- Prakash (@definitelynot05) April 3, 2026

Again Clueless captaincy from Ruturaj Gaikwad today. No proper bowling rotation, poor field placements, and questionable decisions throughout needs sharper leadership on the field - maybe it's time to hand it over to Sanju Samson #CSKvPBKS twitter/c9GleeCnXs

- Akhil Cvs (@AkhilCvs62886) April 3, 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad lost this game tactically for Chennai Super Kings twitter/awo7lZc3M8

- Katam Sunil (@SunilKatam74771) April 3, 2026

⚡ IT'S HIGH TIME! CSK management needs to rethink – Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain isn't clicking Sanju Samson could be the leader CSK desperately needs! #CSKvsPBKS #IPL2026 #CSKvsPBKS #IPL2026” twitter/A9EDsrpcLd

- Rushikesh Vadolkar (@RVadolkar) April 3, 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad had a rough day as captain poor tactics cost Chennai Super Kings the game bowling rotations, no clear plan in middle overs, didn't attack set batters, and field placements lacked intent. twitter/CzXNi4WKpn

- Katam Sunil (@SunilKatam74771) April 3, 2026

I would like to know if Ruturaj Gaikwad was on the field during today's match as PBKS chased the score. It appeared that, as captain, he had no strategies, intentions, or discussions with the bowlers.#CSKvsPBKS

- Harshavardhan A (@IFromBharat) April 3, 2026

If CSK want to do well this season then they got to remove Ruturaj Gaikwad from captaincy, he is not at all a good captaincy material & I am saying it again & again & again can be a great batter, let Sanju Samson captain as he has done well as Rajasthan Royals captain

- Anuradha Chaudhary (@AnuradhaCh87995) April 3, 2026

Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs for two successive IPL seasons in 2024 and 2025, and the early losses in the ongoing edition of the tournament have intensified concerns bout the team's leadership and strategy.

Following two losses on the trot, the Chennai Super Kings will have to make a comeback when they take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, as another defeat could further dent their campaign and increase pressure on Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Also Read: PBKS skipper Iyer praises openers after second successive win over CSK