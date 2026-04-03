Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR, Parts Of North India After 5.9 Quake In Afghanistan (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Earthquake tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR and several parts of North India on Friday night, triggering panic among residents who rushed out of homes and office buildings. There were, however, no immediate reports of any casualties.

According to the information shared by the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, the earthquake measured 5.9 on the Richter scale and struck at 9:42:57 pm IST, with its epicentre in Afghanistan at a depth of 150 km.

The tremors were reported from multiple locations, including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, as well as parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and adjoining regions.

Residents reported feeling sudden jerks while seated, with furniture and hanging objects swaying. Many people said the shaking lasted for a few seconds but was strong enough to be clearly felt indoors.

In several residential areas, people stepped out of their homes as a precaution, while office-goers briefly evacuated buildings. People gathered in open spaces, waiting for further updates.

There were no immediate reports of any major damage or injuries at the time of filing this report. Authorities are yet to issue a detailed advisory beyond confirming the earthquake parameters.

The Delhi-NCR region falls under Seismic Zone IV, which is considered a high-risk zone for earthquakes. As a result, even moderate tremors originating from distant regions are often felt across a wide area, prompting swift public reaction.

Residents took to social media to share their experiences, with many describing the tremors as sudden and unsettling. Some said ceiling fans and furniture shook noticeably, while others reported feeling vibrations while seated or lying down.

Emergency services remained on alert, though no distress calls related to structural damage had been reported initially. Officials have advised citizens to remain calm and follow standard safety protocols in case of aftershocks.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in North India due to its proximity to the Himalayan seismic belt, one of the most active tectonic zones in the world. Experts have consistently stressed the importance of preparedness and adherence to building safety norms in the region.

Further details are awaited as authorities continue to monitor the situation.