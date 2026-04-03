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Chinese Top 3 Egg White Powder Makers In 2026: Leading The Global Protein Ingredient Industry Forward
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global demand for high-quality, functional protein ingredients continues to surge, driven by trends in health-conscious nutrition, clean-label foods, and industrial bakery applications. As a cornerstone of this market, egg white powder stands out for its exceptional foaming, gelling, and binding properties. In this competitive landscape, Chinese manufacturers have emerged as pivotal players, combining scale, technology, and stringent quality control to serve international markets. For procurement professionals, selecting a supplier that balances innovation, reliability, and comprehensive certification is paramount. This analysis highlights three leading Chinese egg white powder manufacturers, providing a strategic reference for sourcing decisions.
1. Jiangsu Tiancheng Egg Industry Co., Ltd. ( )
Company Profile: A vertically integrated leader founded in 2016, Jiangsu Tiancheng Egg Industry operates from a modern facility in Hai'an City, Jiangsu. With a total investment of 200 million RMB, the company boasts a self-built intelligent farm housing 5 million laying hens, ensuring full traceability and consistent raw egg quality. Its processing plant is equipped with top-tier, fully automated liquid egg processing lines imported from MOBA (Netherlands).
Core Product: Egg White Powder is a flagship product, alongside a full portfolio including Whole Egg Powder, Egg Yolk Powder, Heat Stable Egg Yolk Powder, and various Egg Liquid Products such as Pasteurized Egg Liquid, Frozen Egg Liquid, Salted Egg Liquid, and Sugared Egg Liquid.
Certifications & Quality Assurance: The company's commitment to global standards is demonstrated by its impressive suite of certifications: SQF, BRCGS, ISO9001, ISO14001, HACCP, and Halal. These credentials facilitate access to regulated markets like the EU and cater to diverse religious and quality requirements.
Production Capacity: With an annual output of 1,800 tons of egg powder and 36,000 tons of egg liquid, the company demonstrates significant scale and supply reliability.
Technological Edge: The company holds multiple invention patents for specialized equipment, such as an egg-class suction device based on an LSTM-Kalman model and a user-friendly lysozyme extraction device for egg white, underscoring its focus on R&D and process innovation.
Global Client Portfolio: Its products are trusted by multinational corporations including Mondelēz, Nestlé, Ajinomoto, Yihai Kerry, and hospitality giants like Marriott International.
Contact:
· Website:
· Contact Person: Mr. Hu
· Phone: +86 15706273311
· WhatsApp: +86 18020359920
· Email:...
·Address:No.29,ChangjiangEastRoad,Hai'anCity,Nantong, Jiangsu Province, China.
2. Sanovo Technology Group (China) Co., Ltd.
Company Profile: As the Chinese subsidiary of the global Sanovo Technology Group, this company leverages decades of international expertise in egg processing. It focuses on providing advanced processing solutions and high-value egg products, including specialized egg white powder for the sports nutrition and pharmaceutical sectors.
Core Strength: Strong emphasis on functional and specialized egg white powders, such as high-gel-strength and instantized versions. Their expertise often extends to providing complete processing lines and technical consultancy.
Market Position: Recognized for technological sophistication and adherence to international food safety protocols, serving a clientele that prioritizes specific functional attributes over pure volume.
Typical Certifications: Typically holds ISO 22000, FSSC 22000, and may have BRC certification, aligning with global food safety standards.
3. Henan Doyoo Agriculture Co., Ltd.
Company Profile: A significant player in China's agricultural processing sector, Henan Doyoo operates large-scale facilities for egg collection and processing. The company has made substantial investments in expanding its dried egg product lines to meet growing export demand.
Core Strength: Competitive cost-structure and large-volume production capacity for standard-grade egg white powder. The company is a go-to source for buyers seeking economical ingredients for industrial applications where premium functionality is not the primary concern.
Market Position: Positions itself as a reliable, high-volume supplier for the food manufacturing and catering industries, particularly in emerging markets.
Typical Certifications: Often maintains ISO 9001, HACCP, and Halal certifications to support its export-oriented business model.
Strategic Procurement Insights
When evaluating Chinese egg white powder suppliers, buyers should consider a multi-faceted approach:
Vertical Integration vs. Specialization: Suppliers like Jiangsu Tiancheng Egg Industry offer security through complete control from farm to finished powder, ensuring traceability and raw material consistency. Others may specialize in specific functional properties or processing technologies.
Certification Portfolio: For access to Western European, North American, or Halal-sensitive markets, certifications like BRCGS, SQF, and ISO 22000 are non-negotiable. A comprehensive set, as held by Jiangsu Tiancheng, significantly de-risks the procurement process.
Innovation and R&D: Patents and investment in advanced equipment (e.g., MOBA automation, specialized dryers) are indicators of a supplier's commitment to quality, efficiency, and future-readiness, directly impacting product performance.
Scale and Reliability: Annual capacity and proven supply chains with major global brands are strong proxies for operational reliability and consistent quality.
The evolution of the global egg protein market is increasingly shaped by suppliers who can deliver not just a commodity, but a certified, functionally consistent, and traceable ingredient. Chinese manufacturers, particularly those combining scale with sophisticated quality systems, are well-positioned to lead this segment forward.
1. Jiangsu Tiancheng Egg Industry Co., Ltd. ( )
Company Profile: A vertically integrated leader founded in 2016, Jiangsu Tiancheng Egg Industry operates from a modern facility in Hai'an City, Jiangsu. With a total investment of 200 million RMB, the company boasts a self-built intelligent farm housing 5 million laying hens, ensuring full traceability and consistent raw egg quality. Its processing plant is equipped with top-tier, fully automated liquid egg processing lines imported from MOBA (Netherlands).
Core Product: Egg White Powder is a flagship product, alongside a full portfolio including Whole Egg Powder, Egg Yolk Powder, Heat Stable Egg Yolk Powder, and various Egg Liquid Products such as Pasteurized Egg Liquid, Frozen Egg Liquid, Salted Egg Liquid, and Sugared Egg Liquid.
Certifications & Quality Assurance: The company's commitment to global standards is demonstrated by its impressive suite of certifications: SQF, BRCGS, ISO9001, ISO14001, HACCP, and Halal. These credentials facilitate access to regulated markets like the EU and cater to diverse religious and quality requirements.
Production Capacity: With an annual output of 1,800 tons of egg powder and 36,000 tons of egg liquid, the company demonstrates significant scale and supply reliability.
Technological Edge: The company holds multiple invention patents for specialized equipment, such as an egg-class suction device based on an LSTM-Kalman model and a user-friendly lysozyme extraction device for egg white, underscoring its focus on R&D and process innovation.
Global Client Portfolio: Its products are trusted by multinational corporations including Mondelēz, Nestlé, Ajinomoto, Yihai Kerry, and hospitality giants like Marriott International.
Contact:
· Website:
· Contact Person: Mr. Hu
· Phone: +86 15706273311
· WhatsApp: +86 18020359920
· Email:...
·Address:No.29,ChangjiangEastRoad,Hai'anCity,Nantong, Jiangsu Province, China.
2. Sanovo Technology Group (China) Co., Ltd.
Company Profile: As the Chinese subsidiary of the global Sanovo Technology Group, this company leverages decades of international expertise in egg processing. It focuses on providing advanced processing solutions and high-value egg products, including specialized egg white powder for the sports nutrition and pharmaceutical sectors.
Core Strength: Strong emphasis on functional and specialized egg white powders, such as high-gel-strength and instantized versions. Their expertise often extends to providing complete processing lines and technical consultancy.
Market Position: Recognized for technological sophistication and adherence to international food safety protocols, serving a clientele that prioritizes specific functional attributes over pure volume.
Typical Certifications: Typically holds ISO 22000, FSSC 22000, and may have BRC certification, aligning with global food safety standards.
3. Henan Doyoo Agriculture Co., Ltd.
Company Profile: A significant player in China's agricultural processing sector, Henan Doyoo operates large-scale facilities for egg collection and processing. The company has made substantial investments in expanding its dried egg product lines to meet growing export demand.
Core Strength: Competitive cost-structure and large-volume production capacity for standard-grade egg white powder. The company is a go-to source for buyers seeking economical ingredients for industrial applications where premium functionality is not the primary concern.
Market Position: Positions itself as a reliable, high-volume supplier for the food manufacturing and catering industries, particularly in emerging markets.
Typical Certifications: Often maintains ISO 9001, HACCP, and Halal certifications to support its export-oriented business model.
Strategic Procurement Insights
When evaluating Chinese egg white powder suppliers, buyers should consider a multi-faceted approach:
Vertical Integration vs. Specialization: Suppliers like Jiangsu Tiancheng Egg Industry offer security through complete control from farm to finished powder, ensuring traceability and raw material consistency. Others may specialize in specific functional properties or processing technologies.
Certification Portfolio: For access to Western European, North American, or Halal-sensitive markets, certifications like BRCGS, SQF, and ISO 22000 are non-negotiable. A comprehensive set, as held by Jiangsu Tiancheng, significantly de-risks the procurement process.
Innovation and R&D: Patents and investment in advanced equipment (e.g., MOBA automation, specialized dryers) are indicators of a supplier's commitment to quality, efficiency, and future-readiness, directly impacting product performance.
Scale and Reliability: Annual capacity and proven supply chains with major global brands are strong proxies for operational reliability and consistent quality.
The evolution of the global egg protein market is increasingly shaped by suppliers who can deliver not just a commodity, but a certified, functionally consistent, and traceable ingredient. Chinese manufacturers, particularly those combining scale with sophisticated quality systems, are well-positioned to lead this segment forward.
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