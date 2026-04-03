Rajasthan Excise Department Announces Penalty Of Rs 50,000 For Serving Liquor Without Permission

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 3 (IANS) In a major regulatory shift, the Rajasthan Excise Department has introduced strict penalties for violations, imposing an immediate fine of Rs 50,000 for serving liquor without permission or breaching licence conditions.

The Rajasthan government has revised its Excise Policy (2025-29), increasing liquor prices and tightening rules for serving alcohol at events. The new provisions, effective from April 1, aim to boost revenue while enforcing stricter compliance.

Liquor prices across Rajasthan have increased by 5 to 10 per cent following a fresh notification by the state government. Alongside the price hike, the cost of obtaining licences for serving alcohol at events has also gone up significantly.

For commercial events, the 'Occasional License' fee has been raised from Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 per day. For private functions such as weddings and family gatherings, the fee has increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500. In a major regulatory shift, the Excise Department has introduced strict penalties for violations.

Serving liquor without permission or breaching licence conditions will now attract an immediate fine of Rs 50,000. The price hike impacts different segments unevenly.

Country liquor will see the steepest rise of 8-9 per cent, increasing costs by around Rs 85 on a Rs 900 purchase. Liquor produced within Rajasthan has become up to 8 per cent costlier, while Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) has seen a relatively modest increase of about 2.6 per cent. Beer prices have also gone up, with an increase of roughly Rs 25 per Rs 1,000 spent, and canned beer becoming costlier by up to Rs 33 per can.

According to the Excise Department, the revisions are driven by rising production costs and are expected to generate an additional Rs 1,500 crore in revenue in 2026.

The department has also intensified monitoring to curb illegal liquor consumption and ensure compliance with licensing norms.

With nearly 98 per cent of the state's 7,665 liquor shops already auctioned, the government is focusing on both revenue augmentation and stricter enforcement. Citizens planning events have been advised to obtain the necessary permits in advance to avoid penalties.