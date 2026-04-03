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KKR Vs SRH Highlights: Hyderabad Hammer Kolkata With 65-Run Win


2026-04-03 02:01:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered a batting masterclass to crush Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. A blazing start, Klaasen's power-hitting, and disciplined bowling sealed a dominant win. KKR's chase collapsed despite early promise, handing SRH a big victory.

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AsiaNet News

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