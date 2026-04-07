Karnataka: How Did LPG Cylinder OTP Save Man Trapped In Well For 3 Days?

Sometimes, survival comes down to the most unexpected moments. In a remarkable incident from Udupi, a simple gas cylinder OTP turned into a lifeline for a 62-year-old man who had been trapped inside a well for three days. What sounds like a scene from a film is, in fact, a real-life story of survival and timely intervention. Srinivas Acharya, a resident of Kambalakatte, managed to stay alive in a 20-foot-deep well until a chain of events led to his rescue.

How the Incident Occurred?

Srinivas Acharya, who lives alone, had gone to draw water from his well three days earlier when the rope suddenly snapped, causing him to fall in. Despite repeated attempts, he was unable to climb out. His cries for help went unheard in the neighbourhood, and as days passed, his situation remained unknown. With no one to check on him, he struggled to survive by holding on to a football pipe and a rope inside the well.

The Gas Cylinder OTP That Saved His Life

In a surprising turn of events, a delayed gas cylinder delivery played a crucial role in saving him. Srinivas had booked a cylinder, but due to the delay, he borrowed a spare one from an acquaintance named Ganesh. After a few days, Ganesh needed the cylinder back and contacted the gas agency to expedite the delivery.

A delivery person visited Srinivas Acharya's house with the cylinder but returned as there was no one present to provide the OTP required for the delivery.

Suspicion Leads to Discovery

Unaware of this visit, Ganesh later contacted the gas agency again. When informed that no one was available at Srinivas's house to share the OTP, he became concerned. Sensing that something was wrong, he immediately went to Srinivas's house nearby.

When he could not find him, his suspicion deepened. While searching the premises, he eventually looked into the well and discovered Srinivas trapped inside, leading to the shocking discovery.

Fire Department Rescues the Victim

Local residents quickly gathered and attempted to rescue him by lowering a ladder. However, after three days without food, Srinivas was too weak to climb out on his own. Realising the urgency of the situation, they alerted the fire department.

The rescue team arrived promptly, and a firefighter descended into the well to bring him out safely. Srinivas Acharya was then rushed to a hospital, where he is currently recovering.