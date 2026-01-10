403
Trump calls for peace in Syria, urges halt to Aleppo clashes
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump expressed on Friday his desire “to see peace” in Syria and called for renewed fighting in Aleppo to be “stopped.”
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “We want to see Syria succeed. And so far, I think they are succeeding, but this is just breaking out, and we want to see that stopped.” He also noted that the US “gets along” with both the Kurds and the Syrian government.
Clashes began in northern Aleppo on Tuesday when the YPG/SDF launched attacks from Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud targeting residential areas, civilian infrastructure, and army positions, prompting the Syrian military to respond with its own operations. By Friday evening, Sheikh Maqsoud remained the only district not under government control, according to reports.
Earlier, on March 10, 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement, mediated by the United States, for the SDF’s integration into state institutions. The agreement reaffirmed Syria’s territorial unity and rejected any attempts at division. Authorities have since reported that the SDF has not taken meaningful steps to implement the terms of the deal.
Since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power, the Syrian government has intensified efforts to maintain security nationwide, as stated by reports.
