India's BRICS Chairship To Focus On Humanity-First, People-Centric Approach, Says EAM Jaishankar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday that India is approaching its BRICS chairship with a humanity and a people-centric approach, which will seek to bring together the collective potential of member countries for greater global welfare.

Speaking at the launch of the BRICS India 2026 website, logo and theme on Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar noted that BRICS, over the years, has expanded its agenda and membership, responding to changing global realities while remaining focused on people-centric development, fostering dialogue, and promoting practical cooperation.

Extending Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Magh Bihu and Pongal greetings, the EAM said, "Just as these festivals symbolise hope, renewal, and goodwill, India's BRICS chairship will seek to bring together the collective potential of BRICS countries for greater global welfare. When India prepares to assume the BRICS chairship in 2026, we do so at an important moment in the grouping's journey."

In 2026, he said that BRICS will complete 20 years since its inception, during which it has steadily evolved into a "significant platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing economies".

"The current global environment presents complex and interconnected challenges, geopolitical uncertainties, complicated economic landscapes, climate-related risks, technological changes, and persistent development gaps continuing to affect countries across regions," he added.

Highlighting India's approach for its BRICS chairship, EAM Jaishankar said, "In this context, BRICS remains an important forum that encourages dialogue and cooperation and practical responses taking into account national priorities at different stages of development. India approaches its chairship with a humanity-first and a people-centric approach inspired by the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He stated that India's chairship theme 'Building Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability' showcases India's belief that cooperation among BRICS members can help address shared challenges in a balanced and inclusive manner.

He mentioned that the theme demonstrates the importance of strengthening capacities, promoting innovation, and ensuring sustainable development for the greater good of all.

Speaking about the logo of India's BRICS chairship, he said, "The logo unveiled today reflects this approach. It combines elements of tradition and modernity, and its petals incorporate the colours of all BRICS member countries, representing unity, diversity, and a strong sense of shared purpose. The logo conveys the idea that BRICS draws strength from the collective contributions of its members while respecting their distinct identities."

He announced that the four broad priorities of India's chairship -- Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability -- provide a coherent and balanced framework across the three foundational pillars, which are political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

"Under the pillar of Resilience, India intends to work with BRICS partners to strengthen institutional capacities and build resilience in areas such as agriculture, health, disaster risk reduction, energy, and supply chains, including through cooperative frameworks that enhance collective preparedness and response. Innovation remains a central driver of global economic development," EAM Jaishankar said.

He further said that the deployment of new and emerging technologies is essential to addressing socio-economic challenges, particularly those faced by developing countries, while maintaining a people-centric approach. He said that enhanced cooperation in areas such as start-ups, MSMEs, and emerging technologies "can contribute meaningfully to building a more equitable world."

"India attaches equal importance to cooperation and sustainability and will work to advance climate action, promote clean energy, and support sustainable development pathways in a manner that is fair and sensitive to national circumstances," the EAM added.