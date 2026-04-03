Lillete Dubey Remembers Late Husband Ravi On His Birth Anniversary, Shares Nostalgic Post

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actress and theatre personality Lillete Dubey seems to have become emotional as she remembered her late husband Ravi Dubey on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The actress, penned a note sharing a beautiful picture featuring them both back from their happier times together.

Sharing the picture on her social media account, the actress wrote:“Happiest birthday darling Ravi.. still hear that laugh.. still remember that love.. in our heart always.. Simon & Garfunkel..your favourites.. and this song just for you..”.

She also used“For Emily, Whenever I May Find Her” by Simon & Garfunkel as the background score, noting that it was among her husband's favourite songs.

The photograph captures a candid and intimate moment between Ravi and Lillette.

The couple is seen seated, smiling warmly, while Lillete leans in close to Ravi and putting h her arm around him.

For the uninitiated, Lillete Dubey was married to Ravi Dubey, a theatre personality and corporate professional.

The couple tied the knot in the 1970s and remained together until his demise. Ravi Dubey passed away in 2015 after battling cancer.

They have two daughters, including Ira Dubey, who is an actress known for her work in films such as Aisha releases in 2010), Dear Zindag in 2016, and Marjaavaan in 2019.

Their other daughter has stayed away from the limelight.

On the professional front, Lillete Dubey has had a long career spanning theatre, films, and television.

She is known for roles in Zubeidaa released in 2001, Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003, Monsoon Wedding in 2001, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel in 2011.

Her performances in Kal Ho Naa Ho and Zubeidaa were particularly noted.

–IANS

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