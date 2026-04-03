Intersection Crashes Account For 41% Of Chicago Car Accident Injuries, According To New Analysis By Briskman Briskman & Greenberg

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– The car accident lawyers at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg, have published an independent analysis of 440,326 City of Chicago crash records spanning 2022 through 2025. The research identifies which driving maneuvers and driver behaviors are responsible for the greatest share of the city's 96,213 car accident injuries and 518 fatalities during that period.

The study, titled What Driving Maneuvers Cause the Most Car Accident Injuries in Chicago? found that angle crashes, turning maneuvers, and rear-end collisions together account for approximately 60% of all auto accident injuries in Chicago, with the vast majority occurring at intersections.

Among identifiable driver behaviors, disregarding traffic signals produced injuries at 3.4 times the citywide average and was linked to 42 fatalities over the four-year period. Failing to reduce speed, a behavior the report characterizes as underrecognized relative to its harm, was connected to 6,587 injuries and 47 deaths.

“When people hear about traffic safety, the conversation usually centers on drunk driving or distracted driving, and those are serious problems,” said Paul Greenberg, auto accident attorney at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg.“But what this data tell us is that some of the most harmful behaviors on Chicago roads are ones that many drivers don't think twice about: not yielding at an intersection, rolling through a red light, or carrying too much speed into a turn. We believe that making this kind of independent research available to the public can change the way people think about the everyday decisions they make behind the wheel. If even a small number of drivers approach an intersection with more caution because they saw these numbers, that small decision can have a big impact on preventing injuries and fatalities.”

The report also examines where Chicago's 518 traffic fatalities concentrate by car accident type. Accidents involving pedestrians accounted for 28.4% of all deaths despite making up just 2.5% of crashes, while fixed object crashes, which typically involve vehicles leaving the roadway at high speed, produced 18.7% of fatalities. The analysis cross-references crash types with contributory causes to identify the deadliest combinations, finding that a pedestrian struck by a speeding driver faces a severe injury outcome in roughly one out of every four incidents.

Greenberg noted that the firm's decision to invest in producing independent analysis and research reflects a broader commitment to public safety beyond individual case representation.

“For more than 40 years, we have represented families dealing with the aftermath of serious accidents,” Greenberg said.“Publishing these studies is an extension of that work. We want to make this data accessible and understandable to the general public in hopes of encouraging more caution when behind the wheel on city streets.”

The attorneys at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers have successfully represented individuals and families who have been injured or lost loved ones as a result of someone's carelessness or a workplace accident. We have achieved success in thousands of cases, recovering millions of dollars in damages for our clients in a wide variety of cases, including personal injury, car accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, pharmacy errors, dog bite injuries, and work injuries.

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers

205 W Randolph St Suite 925 Chicago, IL 60606

1 (312) 313-2414



Press Contact: Paul Greenberg

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.