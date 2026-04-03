Original Sita Dipika Chikhlia Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Teaser, Shares Her Honest Take

The teaser of Ramayana has sparked massive buzz online. Now, Dipika Chikhlia, known for Ramayan, has shared her honest reaction after watching the much-talked-about teaser.

Director Nitesh Tiwari released the 'Ramayana' teaser on Hanuman Jayanti this Thursday. While social media gave it a mixed response, the reaction from Dipika Chikhlia, the original Sita from the 1980s TV show 'Ramayan', is going viral.

In a chat with India Today, Dipika Chikhlia praised the teaser, saying, "I have seen the teaser and it is grand. It looks very rich. They have made it very well. Now I am waiting for the film, it looks very beautiful, no doubt about it."

Dipika's new statement shows a clear change of heart. She had often expressed disappointment with projects based on 'Ramayana'. In a June 2024 statement about the film, she said, "Honestly, I am disappointed that Ramayana is being made again and again. I don't think it should be remade. Every time, people try to add something new and spoil the story." She had also openly criticised the Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'.

Ramanand Sagar's serial 'Ramayan' first aired on Doordarshan in 1987. Almost every actor became famous for their role, whether it was Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Dara Singh as Hanuman, or Arvind Trivedi as Ravan. People even started worshipping Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, and Dara Singh as real gods.

Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' features a huge star cast. The film has Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Yash as Ravan, and Arun Govil as Dashrath. Many other big actors are also part of the project. The first part will release on Diwali this year, while the second part is set for a Diwali 2027 release.