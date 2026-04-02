Jasmine Sandlas Looks Back At 2012 Club Days: Sacrificed My Old Life For My New Life

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Singer Jasmine Sandlas, who is currently basking in the success of her latest work in“Dhurandhar”, went down memory lane as she reflected on her journey from performing at a small club in Delhi in 2012 to headlining arenas and stadiums today.

Jasmine posted an old picture of herself singing on Instagram. Sharing a throwback moment, she revealed that she once performed in front of just 15 people, but her passion and intensity remain unchanged even now. She emphasised that fame and success do not transform a person, but rather amplify who they truly are.

“This photo is from year 2012, I was performing at a small club in Delhi. There were 15 people in the audience. I performed“then” like i perform“now” at arenas and stadiums. Fame and power doesn't change anyone. It magnifies who you already were,” she wrote in the caption.

Jasmine said that fans have been sending her old photos and videos, reminding her of the early, less glamorous days of her career. She thanked them for being a part of her journey and for witnessing her growth over the years.

“My fans are sending me photos and videos from my past and it's giving me so much life. Thank for witnessing my journey when it wasn't so glamorous.”

Calling her journey“beautiful,” the singer added that she poured herself completely into her dreams, which ultimately shaped her present.

“Thank you for reminding me how beautiful it's all been so far. I burned in my desires and now i shine like a star.”

Reflecting on her transformation, she stated that she had to let go of her old life to embrace a new one, marking it as a defining chapter of her life.

Jasmine concluded:“I sacrificed my old life for my new life. This is it.”

Talking about“Dhurandhar”, the first instalment of a duology released in 2025. It centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation. The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge released recently. It follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats.

The film's storyline loosely draws inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, such as Operation Lyari, 2014 Indian general election, 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation and various other events.