Chennai Weather LATEST Update: City Braces For Heat As Rainfall Activity Gradually Spreads In Tamil Nadu

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is heading into a week of contrasting weather, with rising temperatures and intermittent rainfall. While thunderstorms may bring brief relief, the overall trend suggests intensifying heat across the state

A weather trough stretching from interior Tamil Nadu to the Konkan region is shaping current conditions. On April 3 and 4, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected mainly in south coastal districts and along the Western Ghats, while most other areas stay dry.

From April 5 onward, rainfall is likely to spread to more regions, including Puducherry and Karaikal. By April 7 and 8, scattered showers with thunderstorms may occur across coastal and hilly areas, though several interior districts could still experience dry spells in between.

Despite the expected rain, temperatures are set to remain above normal. The ongoing hot season, which began in March, will likely strengthen further between April 2 and April 6.

The limited and scattered rainfall will not significantly cool conditions, and most districts may continue to face persistent heat throughout the day, increasing discomfort levels for residents.

In Chennai, partly cloudy skies are expected over the next few days. Daytime temperatures may hover between 36°C and 37°C, while nighttime temperatures are likely to remain around 25°C to 26°C.

There are currently no warnings for fishermen, as sea conditions in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea remain stable. Overall, the state will experience a mix of heat and brief spells of rain through the first week of April.