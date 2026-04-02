Careem Boosts Captain Earnings By AED 6 Million Through Matching Customer Tips

An estimated AED 6 Million gained in earnings for Careem delivery, rides, and Hala taxi Captains across the UAE.

More than 160,000 tips matched with some customers tipping AED 1000+ in total over the duration of the initiative. Over 31,000 Captains across Careem Food, Quik, Box, Shops, Rides, and Hala Taxi benefited from the initiative.

Dubai, UAE, 2026: This Ramadan, Careem transformed the simple act of tipping into a nationwide movement of gratitude. Through its“Tip Matching” initiative, the Everything App matched every customer tip of AED 10 or more, maximizing the impact for more than 31,000 Captains across the UAE at no additional cost to the users, directly boosting earnings for Careem delivery, rides, and Hala taxi Captains. From February 18 to March 31, the campaign saw an overwhelming response from the community during an exceptional time. The total amount raised, contributed by customers and matched for delivery, rides, and Hala taxi Captains, reached almost AED 6 Million, providing a significant boost to the livelihoods of those on the front lines.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem, commented:“This Ramadan, our Captains became a vital lifeline for our cities, but they didn't do it alone. I am deeply grateful to the customers who became partners in our mission of serving our communities. Your generosity towards Captains in the form of tips was a powerful act of recognition for the Captains' hard work. We were honored to match your contributions, but the spark came from you. Thank you for letting us be part of your journey of giving and for helping us ensure that those who serve our community are rewarded for their tireless service and resilience.”

The kindness shown by customers has exceeded expectations with over 160,000 tips matched across Careem deliveries, Rides, and Hala taxi, with some customers tipping AED 1000+ in total over the duration of the initiative.

Beyond financial support, Careem's commitment to its Captain community included the distribution of over 10,000 Iftar meals across the Emirates, in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and other entities. Careem also hosted a series of Iftar gatherings for delivery Captains, fostering a sense of belonging and recognition for their tireless efforts throughout the Holy Month.

About Careem:

Careem is building the Everything App for the Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 70 million customers, and built a platform for the region's best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem has a presence in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.