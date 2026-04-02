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HP Demonstrates Its Vision For A Connected, Intelligent Ecosystem Across Devices And Spaces With The Introduction Of HP IQ
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) News Highlights:
A: HP IQ is designed to run many experiences locally on the AI PC, based on a 20B-parameter model, to support responsiveness and privacy. HP IQ routes select tasks to the cloud only when permitted by enterprise policy and user permissions. Capabilities may vary by device, configuration, and release. Q: How is HP IQ designed for the workplace? A: HP IQ is designed for enterprise deployment across devices, with manageability and security controls through existing tools, including HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) and Microsoft Intune. About HP: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP. Forward Looking Statement: This document contains forward looking statements regarding future operations, product development, product capabilities and availability dates. This information is subject to substantial uncertainties and is subject to change at any time without prior notification. Statements contained in this document concerning these matters only reflect HP Inc's predictions and/or expectations as of the date of this document and actual results and future plans of HP Inc. may differ significantly as a result of, among other things, changes in product strategy from technological, internal corporate, market and other changes. This is not a commitment to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. All product views are illustrations and might not represent actual product, screens. Disclaimers: 1. HP IQ delivery app is preloaded on select HP PCs; it will be automatically updated to the future featured HP IQ application if you have auto updates enabled in Windows or will be available for download from the Microsoft Store. The future featured HP IQ app uses artificial intelligence. Features vary by configuration. 2. Workforce Experience Platform subscription not required for HP IQ. 3. Device compatibility and availability subject to change without notice. Product compatibility may vary at launch. HP IQ feature set will vary by configuration. HP Poly video systems must be managed by HP Poly Lens. 4. Assumptions: Basic queries (5 queries per employee per day with 4 follow-up questions), RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) use case assumption: (5 documents per employee per day with 4 follow-up questions, 3 pages per document), meeting transcription: (5 meetings per employee per day, 30-minute meetings, summary of meetings 1 page), OCR/document digitization: (5 scanned pages per employee per day with 4 follow-up questions, 1 letter-size page per scan broken into 6 image tiles). 250 weekdays per year, GPT 5.4 token pricing, US prices as of March 2026.
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HP announces HP IQ,1 a workplace intelligence layer that can coordinate experiences across HP devices through local, on-device AI capabilities and proximity-based connectivity
HP IQ is designed to enable intelligent workflows that reduce digital friction, helping employees to stay productive and teams to collaborate
Built for enterprise environments, HP IQ integrates with HP Workforce Experience Platform2 to give CIOs centralized visibility, streamlined operations, and standardized governance
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Ask IQ: Responds to text and voice inputs, surfacing intelligent, contextual answers and guidance.
Analyze: Helps users interact with personal files (including PDF, TXT, DOC, PPT) to get summaries and actionable insights.
Notes & Knowledge: Keeps a running record of interactions so employees can pick up where they left off and organizes notes so they can be searched and shared more easily.
Meeting Agent: Quickly captures ideas or records notes during a meeting without forcing app switching, helping participants stay focused.
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The easiest PC-to-PC file sharing solution offering the most secure experience4– allowing users to drag and drop documents, images, and presentations to nearby colleagues instantly
Single-click join – enabling seamless, one-click options for joining conference room meetings.
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Faster device discovery in shared spaces like conference rooms
Simplified setup and automatic pairing with headsets and peripherals
Casting from a PC to a nearby display or conference room screen
Printing and scanning to nearby print devices without having to install a driver
A: HP IQ is designed to run many experiences locally on the AI PC, based on a 20B-parameter model, to support responsiveness and privacy. HP IQ routes select tasks to the cloud only when permitted by enterprise policy and user permissions. Capabilities may vary by device, configuration, and release. Q: How is HP IQ designed for the workplace? A: HP IQ is designed for enterprise deployment across devices, with manageability and security controls through existing tools, including HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) and Microsoft Intune. About HP: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP. Forward Looking Statement: This document contains forward looking statements regarding future operations, product development, product capabilities and availability dates. This information is subject to substantial uncertainties and is subject to change at any time without prior notification. Statements contained in this document concerning these matters only reflect HP Inc's predictions and/or expectations as of the date of this document and actual results and future plans of HP Inc. may differ significantly as a result of, among other things, changes in product strategy from technological, internal corporate, market and other changes. This is not a commitment to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. All product views are illustrations and might not represent actual product, screens. Disclaimers: 1. HP IQ delivery app is preloaded on select HP PCs; it will be automatically updated to the future featured HP IQ application if you have auto updates enabled in Windows or will be available for download from the Microsoft Store. The future featured HP IQ app uses artificial intelligence. Features vary by configuration. 2. Workforce Experience Platform subscription not required for HP IQ. 3. Device compatibility and availability subject to change without notice. Product compatibility may vary at launch. HP IQ feature set will vary by configuration. HP Poly video systems must be managed by HP Poly Lens. 4. Assumptions: Basic queries (5 queries per employee per day with 4 follow-up questions), RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) use case assumption: (5 documents per employee per day with 4 follow-up questions, 3 pages per document), meeting transcription: (5 meetings per employee per day, 30-minute meetings, summary of meetings 1 page), OCR/document digitization: (5 scanned pages per employee per day with 4 follow-up questions, 1 letter-size page per scan broken into 6 image tiles). 250 weekdays per year, GPT 5.4 token pricing, US prices as of March 2026.
5. HP NearSense is planned to be supported at launch on HP Poly video systems including HP Poly Studio X32, HP Poly Studio X52 and HP Poly Studio X72, running on future Poly VideoOS software updates. HP Poly video systems must be managed by HP Poly Lens.
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