Bring Your Crypto To Etoro And Earn 1% Back In Stocks

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday 9 December 2025- eToro, the trading and investing platform, today announced that users depositing cryptoassets will receive 1% back in stocks.

As an 'all-in-one app', eToro provides a holistic crypto offering alongside thousands of stocks, ETFs, indices, currencies and commodities. Users can deposit their crypto to eToro and trade, spend, store and earn rewards all in one place.

Yoni Assia, eToro's Co-founder and CEO, commented:“The divide between 'traditional' assets and crypto is increasingly blurred. Our users want a single, secure platform where they can manage all of their assets in one place enabling them to capture opportunities across all asset classes.”

Until 31 January 2026, eligible users who transfer cryptoassets to eToro will receive 1% of the net total crypto deposit value back in stocks, which will be added directly to their trading account.

eToro is also announcing the eToro GoodWallet, a non-custodial wallet connecting users with Web3 opportunities including lending, tokenisation, and blockchain-based prediction markets. Users will be able to move seamlessly between eToro's custodial features and self-custody, providing flexibility and simplicity while users retain full control of their keys. Further details can be viewed here.

The launch of eToro's non-custodial wallet completes eToro's holistic crypto offering which includes:



150+ coins: Buy, sell and hold a growing number of cryptoassets.

Staking: Users can earn up to 12% APY by staking eligible cryptoassets, with rewards distributed automatically. eToro Wallet: eToro's in-app custodial wallet is designed with robust security controls and seamless integration. eToro manages the private keys, ensuring users' assets are safely held without the responsibility of self-custody.

The promotion will take place between 9 December 2025 to 31 January 2026. To participate in the stock rewards program, users need to opt-in via a form. This is a launch offer and it is subject to change. Terms and conditions apply.

Coins and eToro Wallet services and feature availability varies by region and are subject to eligibility requirements.

Crypto staking can be risky due to volatility, network risks, slashing risks, inflation risks, regulatory risks, and lack of control over staked tokens, which may result in financial losses.

Transferring crypto to portfolios as holdings is gradually rolling out in select jurisdictions.

Spending is via the eToro Debit Card. Availability varies by region and is subject to eligibility requirements.

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we've created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledg and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here

